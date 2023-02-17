Omar Apollo’s ménage à trois, Janelle’s high-flying return & more: Your weekly bop roundup

Welcome to another bopular weekend.

This week was a week of beginnings: Lady Gaga gave us a first look at her Joker character, our hype began for drag revenge thriller Femme, and the NYT began its final descent into supervillain territory.

Plenty of this week’s music releases have been beginnings, too! Lead singles and debut albums abound in these new drops from some of the best and bangingest LGBTQ+ artists of today.

From triple boys to simple joys, welcome to your weekly bop roundup!

“Float” by Janelle Monae

Crazy to think we almost didn’t get this Muhammad Ali-derived groove from Janelle simply because a fan wanted to act up and say they “dressed like the Monopoly man“. It was all in good fun, though — just like this self-assured track.

“3 Boys” by Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo getting in his feelings about a relationship over a funky baseline? “3 Boys” is just what the doctor ordered from this heartthrob singer.

“Maybe It’s Love” by Zach Campbell

Once again, Zach Campbell has put his lifetime of intensive pop-girlie studies to great musical and visual use. Honestly, with the Bailey twins acting up, Bey might wanna go ahead and add Zach to the roster to pick up the slack.

“Material” by Shea Coulee

On Drag Race or off, Shea don’t miss.

“del mar county fair 2008” by Cavetown

This underscores cover is exactly the chill vibe we need from Cavetown to help shake off the February frost.

“OVER THERE” by HEARTAVI

HEARTAVI’s debut album REDSTARR01 is adventurous, glitchy, sparkling, and audibly full of heart. Clocking in at just over 22 minutes, this project is one you can put on repeat and hear something new each time.

“Theatre!” by Hey, Baby

Baby is coming out of the gate with innovation. It’s grunge, it’s Afro-punk, it’s technical dramatics — it’s “Theatre!”