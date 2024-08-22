After starting out in Australia and Asia, Omar Apollo’s “God Said No World Tour” has arrived in America.

On Tuesday, the out pop star performed the first U.S. date in Indianapolis, not far from where he grew up.

The tour is in support of his sophomore album God Said No and features the Grammy-nominated crooner belting around two dozen fan-favorites, including recent single “Spite.”

The fierce fashion

While this is the 27-year-old fifth tour, he’s definitely pulling out all the stops this time. Apollo worked with choreographer Keone Madrid to elevate his moves and for the first time is being joined by background dancers.

Costumes are also get a rock star revamp and so he enlisted longtime stylist Brandon Tan to outfit him in some seriously sexy fits.

“We stripped it back a lot because I didn’t want the wardrobe to get distracting and take away from what all these other creative stakeholders have contributed,” Tan told Fashionista. “It’s like a symphony, and all the chords have to play in their respective tunes.”

Among the designers Apollo wears are It-boy favorite Loewe, Maison Margiela, Barragán, and Ann Demeulemeester.

Queer latin fashion designer Willy Chavarria also chipped in by working on the tour merch, including a T-shirt that reads “I love ugly boys,” based off Apollo’s viral interview admitting he’s dated amazing ugly boyfriends.

The tour looks are also meant to complement the other aesthetics of the stage spectacle.

“What I put him in will inform how he moves on stage and how the production company designs the lights will inform how it picks up on the outfit,” Tan added. “Everything is really, really connected, and it doesn’t always have to be that way, but we’re all operating in such a detailed way because it all matters.”

Stand-out pieces include a body-baring sculpted chest plate, glittery tanks, a flowing white ensemble that gives glimpses of Apollo’s torso, and the giant Okane fur coat he wears on the cover of God Said No.

Tan’s mission with the sultry ensembles was actually quite simple: “we want to gag the girls!” Done!

The “God Said No Tour” will continue across the country before winding down in San Diego on October 11. Concertgoers at the Los Angeles or New York stops may want to keep their eyes open in case zaddy fan Pedro Pascal makes a surprise appearance to join on Apollo’s recent track “Pedro.”

Check out more of Apollo’s gag-worthy looks below: