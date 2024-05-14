Is this allowed?! Omar Ayuso just shared a pic of his butt on Instagram and we are looking.

Respectfully!

OK, so technically it’s an oil painting of his rear. But the gorgeous and inspired piece from artist Jose Vivero is certainly museum-worthy… and leaves little to the imagination.

According to Ayuso’s post, the commissioned work is called “Paris hotel room,” depicting the 26-year-old lounging nude in bed reading a book while an orchestra plays in the background.

And measuring 60″ by 72″, it’s a pretty massive piece. (We’re talking about the painting, not Omar’s butt here!)

It seems like the Spanish actor is fairly content with letting the art speak for itself. He provided little context as to what inspired the commission, simply writing, “Gracias ❤️” on a picture of Vivero standing alongside the masterpiece in Miami.

Nevertheless, the uninhibited and inspired pic is pretty spot-on with the kinds of headline-grabbing and sexually liberated content Ayuso shares on social media.

From underlined passages in his favorite books, to artistic renderings of the male figure, and yes, a heavy helping of tasteful (and shirtless) thirst traps, Ayuso has crafted an impeccable Instagram aesthetic.

As he told Interview Magazine in 2020, “In the end, a social network is nothing more than an expression of the version of ourselves that we wish to be. It’s a showcase for what I want to talk about.”

It’s also an outlet for him to share his unique and fashion-forward style, as evidenced by his hot and heavy photoshoot for Behind the Blinds last October.

(Mason Margiela gloves and black Motogu boots have never looked better, if we do say so ourselves!)

And while he’s admittedly “not very shy about nudity,” Ayuso –– whose next project post-Elite will be Disney+ series Yo Adicto –– is conscious of the line between hypersexualization and art.

“Although it is true that my intention is to hypersexualize myself as little as possible and consume social media in the best way possible, the process of change is one step forward, three steps back,” he told us in an exclusive interview last December.

“In the process of trying to use social media in a healthier way, there is also the contradiction in that nudity can be artistic and I like to express it in that way.”

Still, depictions of nudity and the male form have been an integral part of the art world since its inception, and we appreciate that there’s intention behind everything Ayuso decides to show.

Funnily enough, he’s not the only hunky, queer man named Omar who’s used oil on canvas to drop some nudes either.

Last year, alt-pop singer Omar Apollo included a painted portrait of his, erm, package by artist Doran Lanberg in the album artwork for vinyl copies of his Live for Me EP.

No word yet on whether Vivero’s portrait of Ayuso will be publicly displayed –– or if we’ll ever get to snag a print –– but all this talk about butts art has us ready for another museum trip, stat!

Check out more of our favorite artsy pics from Ayuso’s Instagram below.

