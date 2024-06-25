Category is: Nothing beats a great pair of legs in a white skirt eleganza.

While some gays debate whether it’s going to be a Hot Thigh Summer in 5 inch inseams (or less) or a return to heteronormative ’90s below-the-knee baggy shorts, certain fashion-forward queers are choosing to flash their gams by eschewing pants of any length altogether.

Welcome to Hot Skirt Summer, boys!

On Monday, Elite hottie Omar Ayuso and Foundation hunk Lee Pace rocked two very similar gender non-conforming fits at Thom Browne’s Haute Couture 2024 runway show in Paris.

Ayuso stormed the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in an all white ensemble consisting of a crisp blazer, 5-button polo shirt, and a chic kilt that landed right at the knee giving a birds-eye view of the Spanish stud’s hairy limbs.

He accessorized his virginal ensemble with a pair of dark shades and black lace-up boots that revealed just a smidge of of his Gen Z-approved crew socks.

THEE look of the summer has arrived.

O-MAR GOD!

However, Lee Pace proved big boys can turn it out in a petticoat serve too.

The 6’5″ hulk kept it a little less pure in an off-white top coat over and an untucked yet pristine alabaster button down that flowed effortlessly over his pleated kilt.

With only a small portion of his endless man shanks exposed, Pace donned black crew socks with the right one adorned with three white stripes, and a pair of black oxfords.

Introducing Tarzan of the fashion jungle!

So who wore it best?

Gurl, when a man has the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to rock out with his skirt out and look fiiiine AF, there are no losers!

We stan both these style lords. Bow down!

Check out the entire Thom Browne Haute Couture 2024 collection below:

