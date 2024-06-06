While Omar Ayuso’s Elite era is sadly coming to an end, he’s revving up for a prolific new stage in his skyrocketing career.

The out Spanish hunk rose to fame playing fan-favorite gay character Omar Sanaa on the Netflix blockbuster series, which is winding down with its upcoming eighth and final season.

And now Ayuso is set to debut his next role that will have fans seeing him in a completely new light. Get ready for Ayuso’s singing and dancing era!

The 26-year-old stars in the upcoming Spanish-language musical comedy series Mariliendre. It’s the latest project from producing duo Javier Ambrosio and Javier Castro, a.k.a. Los Javis, the fabulous minds behind the critically-acclaimed 2020 HBO Max series Veneno about ’90s Spanish trans pop icon La Veneno.

Earlier this week, a first look at Mariliendre was revealed with a teaser clip featuring Ayuso and fellow cast members Blanca Martinez, Martin Urrutia, Mariona Terrés, Carlos González, and Mariano Peña, among others.

While on the red carpet at an event celebrating the Spanish streaming service Atresplayer, Ayuso gave a description of the wild, fashion-forward character he plays.

“His name is Luis. He’s a supermodel and he has an explosive personality, very colorful, noisy, with over-the-top energy,” he told the Spanish outlet Raw Magazine.

“I’m having a great time interpreting him to be honest because it’s been a while since I’ve played a character like this. It’s very cool because it allows me to improvise and it’s very fun.”

The series depicts a woman who used to be the center of Madrid’s queer nightlife and ten years later finds herself trapped by her monotonous life. So she reconnects with her gay friends and hilarity – and dance numbers – ensue.

The word “mariliendre” is the Spanish equivalent of f*g hag, a term series creator Javier Ferriero hopes to reclaim.

“A term that society has traditionally used in a derogatory way and that, like the word f*ggot, must be filled with pride,” he told Vanity Fair Espana. “That is why Mariliendre aims to be a tribute to all those women who gave their nights and days for all of us. Thank you for being there, friends.”

Ayuso is currently filming Mariliendre, but he still has Elite on his mind as he commented on the show’s end and his other upcoming TV and film projects.

“The latest season of Elite, which is the final season. We wrapped the project forever,” he told the outlet. “I’m also in the upcoming Disney+ series Yo Adicto from director Javier Giner, which is the best project I’ve ever been involved with to date in terms of narrative quality, the story it tells. And [the indie film] On the Go which comes out this summer.”

On the Go finds Ayuso playing a Grindr junkie with vengeful heart who embarks on a wild road trip through the Spanish countryside. The film recently acquired North American distribution through Dark Star Pictures. So, U.S. fans will hopefully be able to lay eyes on it in the not-too distant future.

As Ayuso continues to build a stellar resume of playing complex and nuanced queer characters, he took time to disclose how he’s celebrating Pride, in June and 365 days a year.

“Yes of course [I’m celebrating Pride]. Celebrating, reclaiming, manifesting and lifting our voices,” he told Raw Magazine. “It is what has to be done day-to-day and during Pride Month.”

While Netflix has not disclosed a premiere date for the final season of Elite and it’s still unknown when or where Mariliendre will air in the U.S., check out a few recent photos of Ayuso below:

