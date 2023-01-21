Omar Ayuso’s bedtime, Chris Salvatore’s steamy shower, & Denevin Miranda’s fresh cream

This week people shared G-rated screenshots of their favorite X-rated gay movies, Adam Lambert tried to drag Theo James, and Sam Smith got close to a New York City fashion designer. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Omar Ayuso stayed in bed.
Denevin Miranda put cream in his coffee.
Stéfan Tisseyre sailed through Brazil.
Javi Perez and Victor Borbolla heated up the beach.
Jordan Burroughs stayed hydrated.
Omar Ahmed took a dip.
Okkar Min Maung checked himself out.
Rajiv Surendra walked in a waterfall.
Big Dipper got on his knees.
Chris Stanley cleaned the pool.
David Ortega appreciated himself.
Taylor Phillips visited Costa Rica.
Joe Polito ordered a margarita.
Jordan Torres sat back.
Chris Salvatore cleaned the glass.
Denis Jovanovich stretched out.
Andy Mientus found a mirror.
Matthew Camp slicked his hair.
James Middleton channeled Borat.
And Virgo Vonnie got in the pool.
