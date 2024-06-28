As the final weekend of Pride has arrived, a number of queer artists have dropped new music, creating a whirlwind of new releases to soundtrack any mood you be in as June comes to a close. Whether it’s infectious remixes perfect for the pre or seductive, mid-tempo bops for the afters. this Friday in new LGBTQ+ drops has got you covered all weekend.

Tune in below in this week’s edition of “Bop After Bop”…

“Talk” by Omar Rudberg

Queerty Pride 50 Honoree and Young Royals breakout star Omar Rudberg is the queer popstar we’ve been waiting for. With his latest single “Talk”, Rudberg is serving full choreography, look after look and an irresistible 2000’s pop sound. It’s no surprise fans are hooked with each new release, and with “Talk,” Rudberg is bound to keep the conversation going.

“Reason Why” by SOPHIE (feat. Kim Petras & BC Kingdom)

A final, posthumous album from visionary producer SOPHIE is on the horizon. The self-titled LP, set for release on September 27th, is ushered in by the single “Reason Why,” featuring Kim Petras and BC Kingdom. SOPHIE’s influence has only grown since her untimely death in 2021. In the past year, she’s been honored with tribute songs from artists like Charli XCX, A. G. Cook, Caroline Polachek, and St. Vincent. Co-produced by SOPHIE and her longtime studio manager Benny Long, the new album follows her 2018 debut, Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, and “Reason Why” captures SOPHIE’s essence with its bright, buoyant production, unfettered pop joy, and wistful cadence, promising her legacy in pop music will continue to linger.

“Done With You” by Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo’s second studio album, God Said No, is out today, with the lead single “Done With You” cutting like a knife. The song finds Apollo letting go of both a lover and his “sadboy” soundscape, embracing a more uplifting, liberated feeling, perfectly matched by the video where Omar is seen dancing around the frame. Dubbed by Apollo as a “reflection of his life over the past two years,” the album features seamless transitions, experimental sounds, and collaborations with Pedro Pascal and Mustafa, showcasing Apollo’s growth and willingness to explore.

“HERE WE GO!” by Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X has dropped “HERE WE GO!,” for the upcoming Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Featuring a sample of Harold Faltermeyer’s iconic “Axel F” theme, the energetic track turns Lil Nas X into Detective Montero, and with lines like “Tell them boys you better hide/ Tell them lay low,” Nas keeps his signature style while capturing the essence of this beloved franchise.

“Downhill” by Pom Pom Squad

Pom Pom Squad is back with their new single “Downhill,” a mix of cheeky, cutthroat, lovable, and ominous vibes. This marks their first new music since their 2021 debut album, Death of a Cheerleader. Lead singer Mia Berrin describes the track as ‘exploring the tension between ambition and self-destruction’, and with its manic energy and poignant lyrics, “Downhill” hints at exciting things to come from Pom Pom Squad’s upcoming album.

“sweeeet” by Amaarae

After making waves in the alt-pop scene with her 2023 album Fountain Baby, Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Amaarae returns with roses are red, tears are blue – A Fountain Baby Extended Play. This new project expands her sophomore album with seven additional tracks, including a remix of ‘Disguise’ featuring 6LACK and the sexy, beckoning bedroom track “sweeeet”, proving she will continue pushing the possibilities of modern pop.

“Lighter (Ty Sunderland Remix) by Galantis, David Guetta, & 5 Seconds of Summer

Ty Sunderland teams up with Galantis to deliver electrifying remixes in his latest Pride Pack, featuring “Lighter” with David Guetta and 5 Seconds of Summer, and “One Cry” with Rosa Linn. Known as New York City’s biggest queer DJ, Sunderland infuses these tracks with infectious, high-energy, dance-floor abandon just in time for the last weekend of Pride.

