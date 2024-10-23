I don’t have a message. I’m so over it. If there’s something that I say, then listen to the EP [newly released EP ‘Every Night Fantasy’], I guess!



The whole EP kind of talks about relationships post-breakup, and what I felt [during] the last period of my life… feeling a little sad, but also excited about what’s to come and feeling free.



I’m a guy; that’s my identity. I’m just myself, and I’m open for what the world and the universe brings me. I have a lot of love to give, so when it comes to love, I’m very open.



Life doesn’t end after a breakup. You’re gonna come out of it even happier, better, stronger. There’s a lot of fish out there, you know? So, just wait and see.



Omar Rudberg talking to Attitude how his new EP ‘Every Night Fantasy’ deals with how he handled a recent breakup.