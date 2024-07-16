Omar Rudberg’s Hot Boy Summer is on fire.

Over the last four months, the 25-year-old multi-hyphenate has been extremely busy saying goodbye to the hit Netflix queer romance series Young Royals, launching new products for his OMR Beauty brand, and releasing new music.

But for the last week, Rudberg has been living it up enjoy some R&R by hitting up beaches across Europe.

On Monday, he left his more than 2 million followers extremely parched after dropping shirtless shots of his soaking wet abs while taking a dip in the Adriatic Sea off the coast of Croatia.

Rudberg simply captioned the thirsty slideshow, “Salty.”

Prior to that, the Swedish-Venezuelan heartthrob was heating things up in Spain.

Earlier last week, Rudberg was sunning himself in the crystal clear waters of Mediterranean alongside some pals.

In addition to working on his tan, his sweltering adventures featured gorgeous vistas, playing tennis, and a slew of scantily-clad selfies.

There’s a heat advisory in effect!

Rudberg’s sun-soaked getaway comes just two weeks after releasing the music video for his latest bop “Talk.”

The clip features the hunk serving full choreography and sickening fits while crooning to the infectious Y2K pop sound.

As a child, Rudberg was a member of the Swedish boy band FO&O and opened for acts like One Direction and Justin Bieber. In March, he signed to Elektra Records and dropped “Red Light,” his first single of 2024.

After performing his first solo headlining show in February in Stockholm, Rudberg has been enjoy taking his high-energy numbers to the stage.

He’s set to headline a six-date mini tour this fall that will allow US fans in New York and Los Angeles experience the Rudberg magic IRL.

Of course, Rudberg has been on a massive career trajectory ever since Young Royals premiered in 2021.

The series, which ended its three-season run in March, centered on the romance at a Swedish boarding school between the fictional Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) and Simon Eriksson (Rudberg), who attends on a scholarship and has a stellar singing voice.

The teen drama became a blockbuster hit for Netflix and especially resonated with LGBTQ+ audiences around the globe.

In his own life, Rudberg feels no need to label his sexuality, despite constant speculation.

“People live in their own fantasy,” he explained to High Snobiety. “[They] think that they know what I am and what my sexuality is. I’ve never said that I’m queer in my life, but people keep on saying that I’m queer. They see me in an outfit and they say, ‘He’s gay.’ They see me in makeup [and say,] ‘Yeah, he’s queer.’”

However, he’s all for the representation and inclusivity that Young Royals has brought to fans.

“I feel like the series has helped people, and I feel like we’ve helped make a change, even if it’s small, and the world is huge, I feel like it’s at least something,” he told V Magazine.

All three seasons of Young Royals are available to stream on Netflix.

