TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

GOING FOR THE GOLD: The 2024 Emmy nominations were announced on Wednesday and here all the snubs, surprises, and LGBTQ+ nominees. [Read more]

DYNAMIC DUO?: Heartstopper fans lost their minds over Kit Connor’s rumored (gay!) superhero role. [Read more]

FIRE ISLAND’S FINEST: Queerty crush Joel Kim Booster served body-ody-ody in new high-fashion speedo photos for designer Patrick Church.

RNC LOOKING?: Apparently, the 2024 Republican National Convention was “basically” Grindr’s Super Bowl. [Read more]

SHUT UP, GAETZ: Speaking of the RNC, accused sexual predator Matt Gaetz tried to pull his tough guy act and was instantly made to look like a fool. [Read more]

HEAD EXAMINATION: Meanwhile, drag-hating MAGA queen Kari Lake got absolutely destroyed in an interview with British journalist Emily Maitlis.

WHO’S THAT GIRL?: Queen of Pop Madonna hinted that her biopic is back on track and she teased a new title and other details. [Read more]

IN QUOTES: Armie Hammer said his cannibalism sexts with women were nothing compared to what guys say to each other on Grindr. [Read more]

YOUNG, HOT & ROYAL: Swedish-Venezuelan heartthrob Omar Rudberg showed off his “salty” wet abs during epic beach vacation.

#TEAMLGBTQ: At least 144 out athletes are headed to the Paris Olympics. Meet Team LGBTQ. [Read more]

BOYFRIEND MATERIAL: Netflix’s The Boyfriend had fans in a chokehold with sparking romances and emotional goodbyes. [Read more]

COCONUT TREE BOPS: The hilarious Kamala Harris memes continued with amazing duets featuring the VP and Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Spice Girls, Beyoncé, and more.

this trend is a disease pic.twitter.com/aBWzW9XjMP — monster reactions (@LMonsterReacts) July 16, 2024