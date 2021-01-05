OMFG there’s a chance Georgia’s election today could result in a second runoff

Well, today’s the big day!

Voters in Georgia are heading to the polls to decide whether to reelect antigay Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, or oust them in favor of their pro-LGBTQ Democratic opponents, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

It’s an important election because it will determine which party controls the Senate, which will determine what, if anything, Joe Biden can get done once he takes office at noon on January 20.

If the Democrats win both races today, they will have control of the entire Legislative Branch of the federal government. If the Republicans win just one of the races today, Mitch McConnell and his creepy zombie hands will remain in power and continue pulling the strings in Washington, D.C.

A record 3 million people have already cast their votes, either by absentee ballot or through early voting, and another 800,000 to 1 million more are expected to do so in person sometime today.

Sooooo when will we know the results?

Well, polls in Georgia don’t close until 7 p.m. So we’ve got a while to go. And it could be a while longer before we learn who the winners are.

Under Georgia law, absentee ballots received before Election Day can’t be counted until the polls close tonight, although county election officials were allowed to begin processing those ballots in advance. So that’s going to slow things down a bit.

There are also a few other factors that could drag this thing out, including a possible recount. If the winning candidate squeaks out a victory with 0.5% of the votes or less, the losing candidate can request a recount.

There’s also the terrifying prospect of a second runoff. Yes, you read that correctly, folx, a second effing runoff! As if this whole thing hasn’t been agonizing enough.

The Savannah Morning News reports:

Could there be a second runoff? Yes, it’s possible, but it’s extremely unlikely. In Georgia, the only way a second runoff could happen is if both candidates receive the exact same number of votes. In the case of a tie, another runoff is held with only the tied race.

While the chances of this do seem pretty slim, polls show both races are extremely, extremely tight. The most recent FiveThirtyEight report finds Ossoff leading Perdue by just 1.8 points and Warnock leading Loeffler by just 2.1 points.

And considering this election is technically a holdover from 2020, a year when it seemed like literally anything was possible, we’re not writing anything off just yet.

There’s also the chance this could be stretched out even further with lawsuits and legal battles. Georgia counties have until January 15 to certify their election results, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has until January 22 to certify the statewide results.

Considering how Republicans have been behaving lately, we wouldn’t put it past either Perdue or Loeffler to drag this thing to the courts should either of them lose.

Deep breaths, deep breaths.

Whatever happens, one thing is for certain: With the Georgia runoffs over, the 2020 election season, arguably the most toxic election season in American history, will finally (finally!) be laid to rest.

Related: Kelly Loeffler says she’s definitely not racist after being photographed with former KKK leader