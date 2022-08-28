tiktalk

One man’s Fire Island quest, a briefs-only rugby match, & a DL cruising tutorial

By

Take a rare peek inside a famed 1970’s NYC bathhouse, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Nelly Neon gave a DL cruising tutorial.

@nellyneon “Adjust your meat thermometer. 🤒” #dlmen #gaytiktok #fyp #gay #icebreaker @Hi I’m Nelly ♬ original sound – Hi I’m Nelly

Lady Gaga encouraged Texas to go blue…

@mikeyluna7 @ladygaga spoke many truths last night #Ladygaga #chromatica #lgbt🏳️‍🌈 #Love ♬ original sound – Mikey Luna

…and the snowflakes left the Chromatica Ball.

@kvgmakeup If you came to see @ladygaga at the Chromatica Ball in Dallas and got offended by this message… why did you even buy tickets?? #chromaticaballdallas #ladygaga #gagadallas #ladygagadallas #chromaticaball ♬ original sound – Kristin Grimble

A gay couple opened up.

@loganmillerxHe really got cheated on 😳

♬ original sound – loganmillerx

Mitch got his fairy tale.

@abbeyfaceplant I’m not crying you’re crying. #WorldPrincessWeek #dragbrunch #chicago #chicagodragbrunch #chicagodrag #bartendersoftiktok #serviceindustry #drag #brunchtok #engaged #engagement #bachlorette #bacheloretteparty #hesaidyes ♬ original sound – Andress Yongao

Mario Adrion guessed a stranger’s sexuality.

@themarioadrionThe way he backed away 😂

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

Jonah Wheeler explored Fire Island.

@showoffjonah there’s a story for each one #gay #fireisland ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

Noodle Bagz sponsored a beach rugby game.

@noodlebagz The big one is coming ☝🏽 October 8th in ocean beach 🏉 #rugby #beachrugby ♬ original sound – Noodle Bagz

Abe came out to his wife.

@comingofabe Replying to @user9954901630036 How I came out to my wife 🧡 #exvangelical #exvangelicaltiktok #gaytiktok #gay #fyp #fypシ #viral ♬ original sound – Abe H ❤️‍🔥

And Palm Springs watched Designing Women.

@steveknillmusic #designingwomen #gays #lgbt #palmsprings ♬ original sound – Steve Knill music