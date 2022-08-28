One man’s Fire Island quest, a briefs-only rugby match, & a DL cruising tutorial

Take a rare peek inside a famed 1970’s NYC bathhouse, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Nelly Neon gave a DL cruising tutorial.
@nellyneon “Adjust your meat thermometer. 🤒” #dlmen #gaytiktok #fyp #gay #icebreaker @Hi I’m Nelly ♬ original sound – Hi I’m Nelly
Lady Gaga encouraged Texas to go blue…
@mikeyluna7 @ladygaga spoke many truths last night #Ladygaga #chromatica #lgbt🏳️🌈 #Love ♬ original sound – Mikey Luna
…and the snowflakes left the Chromatica Ball.
@kvgmakeup If you came to see @ladygaga at the Chromatica Ball in Dallas and got offended by this message… why did you even buy tickets?? #chromaticaballdallas #ladygaga #gagadallas #ladygagadallas #chromaticaball ♬ original sound – Kristin Grimble
A gay couple opened up.
@loganmillerxHe really got cheated on 😳
Mitch got his fairy tale.
@abbeyfaceplant I’m not crying you’re crying. #WorldPrincessWeek #dragbrunch #chicago #chicagodragbrunch #chicagodrag #bartendersoftiktok #serviceindustry #drag #brunchtok #engaged #engagement #bachlorette #bacheloretteparty #hesaidyes ♬ original sound – Andress Yongao
Mario Adrion guessed a stranger’s sexuality.
@themarioadrionThe way he backed away 😂
♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Jonah Wheeler explored Fire Island.
@showoffjonah there’s a story for each one #gay #fireisland ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim
Noodle Bagz sponsored a beach rugby game.
@noodlebagz The big one is coming ☝🏽 October 8th in ocean beach 🏉 #rugby #beachrugby ♬ original sound – Noodle Bagz
Abe came out to his wife.
@comingofabe Replying to @user9954901630036 How I came out to my wife 🧡 #exvangelical #exvangelicaltiktok #gaytiktok #gay #fyp #fypシ #viral ♬ original sound – Abe H ❤️🔥
And Palm Springs watched Designing Women.
@steveknillmusic #designingwomen #gays #lgbt #palmsprings ♬ original sound – Steve Knill music
6 Comments
Ronbo
Fire Island, like San Francisco, was a big let-down. I expected skin and celebrations and all I got was this ugly T-shirt. Lower your expectations.
Skip the hype and find your way to New Orleans. Southern men celebrate and let loose pent-up excitement like no where else. It’s as if all the gays from the South concentrate into this tiny little area and light their fireworks.
The best part is the fundies parading around with their giant burning crosses outside the bars. Nothing like a parade of gays jumping behind a flaming cross and showing them how to make lemonaide of life. It’s the parade you need to experience just once in your life.
SDR94103
Nelly Neon adjusting is a total black thing. buh bye.
mike
Dude….it’s 2022, not 1951….or 1851….
Bosch
Adjusting is a total big dick thing. Guess we learned something about you.
GayEGO
Provincetown Cape Cod, Massachusetts is a fun place!
Rambeaux
It is not a “total black thing”.
How sweetly racist of you.