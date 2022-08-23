One Million Moms loses its tiny mind over “graphic” men’s grooming advert

A timely reminder that Christian pressure group One Million Moms doesn’t just object when brands feature same-sex representation in advertising. The latest commercial to draw its ire is one featuring men trying to groom their pubic hair.
The ad in question is for a small brand of genital-specific hair clippers called Ballsy. The brand also makes ‘Nut Rub’ cologne and an activated-charcoal “ball wash”.
The commercials made their debut on YouTube back in January, but have only now caught the attention of One Million Moms and its founder, Monica Cole.
Related: WATCH: One Million Moms outraged by ad showing gay men enjoying … toast
She sent an email to supporters this week warning them her eyes had been burned by the “graphic” advert (SPOILER – you don’t get to see any genitals whatsoever.)
“Ballsy needs to be held accountable for their recent ad that speaks openly and repeatedly about men’s genitalia,” the email began.
“This specific commercial, ‘Ouch! – Ballsy B2 Trimmer,’ with its campaign hashtag #MaleGrooming, is currently airing on television.
“During the commercial, a female narrator walks around a fake Ballsy lab with male “scientists” wearing only boxers, while she describes their new product, the B2 trimmer.
“‘Here at Ballsy, we know how hard it can be to trim your balls. That’s why we created the new B2 trimmer. It features two easy-change heads so you can trim your balls or your body without getting ball smell everywhere. Plus, ball-safe blades to prevent cuts. So don’t do this,’ says the narrator.
“The ad then shows the side view of a man wearing an open robe, with one leg propped on the bathroom counter while painfully trimming his private parts.”
“Mentioning ‘private parts’ would have sufficed”
The email concludes, “This commercial is entirely too specific and graphic for television. The details are over the top when simply mentioning ‘private parts’ would have sufficed.
“Yet, Ballsy still chose to air these commercials despite their obviously controversial nature.
“Can you imagine what goes through a child’s mind when viewing these ads? And we all know that children repeat what they hear. Ballsy should be ashamed!”
Related: Simone Biles slams One Million Moms for criticising her ad with Jonathan van Ness
The group urged its one million mom supporters to sign a petition against the “crude commercial”. At the time of writing, it had around 12,000 signatures.
Another recent campaign by One Million Moms was in response to a new campaign from Gillette promoting products for trimming female pubic hair.
41 Comments
dario717
One million moms and only a room temperature IQ among them.
BrownFriedRice
One Million Karens
abfab
LOL
Al
One Million Moms is part of American Family Assoc. The last time I checked, the AFA had no women in leadership positions
ridgelineranger
So are they equally pissed about Dr. Shannon Klingman and the crotch deodorant, or the TV ad for the “period underwear” where the mom has one foot up on the tub, to show the daughter how to insert a tampon just before big sister comes to the rescue with the super underwear?
macattack
Ladies please get a life. You seem to have too much time on your hands. This is part of life – like the feminine aids for women. I dont see you attacking them. As for children – they may surprise you – they are not as dumb as you think
G-Man
The advertisement is shown on You tube not television. I suggest if you don’t like the ad then don’t watch it, easy right?
screwtop
So what about all those f***ing ads I have to put up with, around dinner time, for pads for women menstruating? Leg waxing? Smelly armpits and stench removing chemical sprays? BUERK!!!!
Anand
Exactly! ?
whereshouldistart
Don’t worry. The feminine hygiene ads also give them the vapors.
marctopgun
I agree. Why do we have to put up with all the womens commercials about their bras panties deodorants etc. amen
BigJohnSF
I especially love the references to “gushing” in menstruation.
Anand
But every day I am literally bombarded with tv commercials about women’s menstrual flow problems, “leak proof” underwear, their “private parts” stink, the pros and cons of underwire bras, etc., etc., etc. Believe me, I could live a happier life if I never saw any of these advertisements again!
NativeofDE8
I was always under the impression that if you don’t like something, you either don’t watch or simply change the channel. This Country was founded on freedom of speech NOT freedom to make everyone think as you do. Another hate group like Westboro Baptist.
bachy
Groups like One Million Moms want to see the entire culture reduced to the level of what’s acceptable for a 10 year old. I just don’t see it happening, ladies.
Ballsy is just trying to use a little humor to sell their product to men. And God knows a sense of humor is really, really needed of late.
hiphapndude
I Absolutely agree w/every point you shared ???
tjack47
People like this group are such Puritanical prudes. Kids do know, even your unspoiled precious child, what pubic hair is. Boys, girls, et al know what testes and a scrotum are. I think using humor is a wonderful way to advertise it. Pish!
Jimmy T
Yeah, well I’m not too fond of the ad for women’s Venus razors, with the girl with one leg propped up in a frontal view, wearing a blue bikini bottom, showing and talking about shaving her pubic hair. I could definitely live without that one.
Den
What is particularly amusing about this is that the 12,000 signatures on their petition is close to half of their actual membership. They have neither the reach nor the power to affect anything.
v6origal97
Bingo! Lol. They should rename themselves “a small group of antiquated Biblacal Karen’s who wouldn’t buy your products, anyway.”
Tiredoftheinsanity
Hey they are balls, not “private parts” …would you prefer testicles? Men have balls much as you ladies have boobs (would you prefer teats on mik bladders) and viginas (would you prefer doorway and canal to the womb) Get your dam hyoocritical and self rightous heads out for you anus (note I didn’t say asshole) and grow up.
Huron132
One million mom’s should stop obsessing about human anatomy. Which we all have one thing or another. They really need to obsess over gun control and keeping said children safe in their schools, or on the street. That’s where they should have petitions top start regulating what can and cannot be purchased, or better yet. Start holding the police to do what they are hired for, to protect and serve the communities. Stop beating and killing people daily! Go on you mother’s…….
gregg2010
One Million Moms and not a ballsy one among them.
Fahd
Mass Communications in the US should not be influenced by a handful of puritanical, religious wackos who want to censor everything. For those alleged moms who just can’t take it, I recommend homeschooling behind drawn curtains and supervised viewing if you can’t bring yourself to eliminate the tv and internet. My heart goes out to these moms’ poor kids the vast majority of whom will rebel.
Norm
They have so many pent-up sexual desires that they can actually see the genitals of the man in the ad while he gives himself a clipping.
monty clift
Lmao, it’s funny because it’s true.
Kangol2
The one typing out the email probably “accidentally” “touched” herself several times just thinking of that half-open robe!
Den
I am willing to bet they go to great lengths to prevent accidentally touching themselves. I read an article that claimed evangelical men and women had problems with personal hygiene/odor/fungal infection because they were so afraid to become aroused when washing themselves. Don’t know if it is true, but it is certainly plausible!
jaegger
Women shaving their pussies close up (Secret) is disgusting you stupid idiots! You wish you could get a dick?
v6origal97
They are complaining about a YouTube grooming commercial? There are TV ads for the Venus vagina shaver, that are way more explicit and graphic.
hiphapndude
???
IanHunter
One Million bored housewives that have cheating husbands.
DBMC
A couple of Karens and a fax machine.
Mack
Just another example of what we’ll have to put up with if the current crop of Republicans gets control. You have people running for Congress wanting to stone us, you DeathSantis wanting to silence us and you one million idiots wanting to take us back to the stone age.
Kangol2
More like 25 frigid Karens afraid of their own sexuality and everyone else’s!
Jer
Unless there’s been a recent change, there are hundreds — maybe even thousands — of places one can look on the Internet. Given these choices, and the fact that the ad is aimed at men, why would a woman hang around being offended if she didn’t enjoy it?
Royston
Meanwhile… we have to tolerate canesten, vagisil, and Venus minge shavers… ?
Jack Meoff
Congratulations Ballsy you just got the OMM free promotion treatment. Now your product is being seen by thousands of potential customers who otherwise might not have caught your ad on TV. Well done.
Joshooeerr
It’s worth remembering that “one million” mums is actually about 27 extreme christian lunatics with a mailing list of about 150. They’re a teeny, tiny posse of crazies posing as a million-strong lobby group. But they have no power and nobody cares.
BigJohnSF
Wait – what’s wrong with ball smell?
SFMike
It always amazes me that straight men have to be told by women in advertising how to groom themselves or how to pick fashions as listening to another man talk about your naughty bits or how to look presentable would cause gay panic and an instant call for some kind of lashing violently out with associated mental distress and questioning about their oh so fragile heterosexuality.