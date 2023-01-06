One Million Moms rages over ad with a blink-and-you-miss-it same-sex wedding

We’re used to evangelical pressure group One Million Moms losing their minds over LGBTQ+ representation. However, the latest target for their ire offers little more than a fleeting snippet of same-sex love.

TurboTax is an organization that helps you with your tax affairs. Its latest campaign promotes the idea that whilst it’s busy sorting out your tax, you’re free to do other things. Such as getting married.

It briefly features two men getting hitched.

Watch it below…

Related: One Million Moms loses its tiny mind over “graphic” men’s grooming advert

This blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of gayness was enough for One Million Moms to swing into action.

“TurboTax should be ashamed of attempting to normalize sin by featuring two gay men getting married in their 2023 commercial, ‘Not Taxes’,” it said on its website.

“It includes two men dressed in wedding attire, one in a pale pink suit and the other in a tan suit, walking down the aisle hand in hand after their ceremony.

“Obviously, TurboTax is promoting same-sex marriage to please a small percentage of customers while pushing away conservative customers.”

“Glorifying sin”

“TurboTax is using public airwaves to subject families to the decay of morals and values while belittling the sanctity of marriage in an attempt to redefine family,” it continued.

“Even though homosexuality is unnatural, this advertisement is pushing the LGBTQ agenda. An even greater concern is that the controversial commercial is airing when children are likely watching television.

“TurboTax crossed a line that never should have been crossed. Even if 1MM did not disagree morally with the decision to air this ad, it is not a retailer’s job to introduce so-called ‘social issues such as this to our children in a commercial. TurboTax is glorifying sin, and no sin should be honored.”

The pressure group urged its followers to sign a petition to register their disgust with the company.

We, on the other hand, are thankful for being alerted to another LGBTQ-friendly service to consider using.

TurboTax also posted the image of the two grooms to its social media (see below).

Related: One Million Moms outraged by ad showing gay men enjoying … toast