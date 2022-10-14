Of course One Million Moms is losing their sh*t over Scooby Doo’s “drastic” gay twist

As widely reported recently, the latest Scooby-Doo movie offers a gay version of one of its beloved characters.
In Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, beloved, long-running character Velma Dinkley is shown getting hot and flustered when introduced to another woman. Her attraction is obvious. You can watch a clip below.
OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/0ilx2uid1q
— Trin 🎃 (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 3, 2022
Yesterday, pressure group One Million Moms, an offshoot of the American Family Association, called on all Christians to boycott the movie.
“Indoctrination”
In a message to its followers, posted on its website, it said, “Warner Bros. is openly pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children, in their new movie, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!”
“Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, this feature-length, animated movie is being distributed by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. On October 4, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! was released digitally via streaming platforms, with DVD purchases available on October 18. Additionally, the movie premieres October 14 on the Cartoon Network and October 15 on HBO Max.”
“Please be aware that Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! portrays the familiar character of Velma as a lesbian. To confirm that she is a lesbian, Velma is depicted as googly-eyed and speechless when she encounters a new female character, fashion designer Coco Diablo.”
“Make sure to share this information with your friends and family to guarantee they are not blindsided by this drastic twist in a familiar cast of characters. If you were unaware of such a change, you would want them to inform you.”
It went on to say, “This type of indoctrination of our children is extremely common yet unnecessary.”
It asked concerned parents and grandparents to boycott the movie and sign a pledge, letting Warner Bros know of their objections.
The group’s “pledge” appears to have fallen short of one million signatures. One Million Moms claims 10,500 signatures so far, although there’s no way to verify that.
Google celebrates Velma coming out
One Million Moms routinely calls upon its followers to boycott brands that feature any form of LGBTQ representation. Recent campaigns have targeted eHarmony, Sephora and ‘Ballsy’ hair clippers for what it described as a “graphic” men’s grooming advert.
The reaction to Scooby Doo’s Velma has been broadly positive. Google commemorated the occasion with a special Google Easter Egg: Whenever someone typed ‘Velma’ into the Google search engine, rainbow and lesbian flag confetti rained down the screen of search results.
This makes me so happy (idk how to do alt text for a vid so alt text: screen recording of when you google velma. Pride flags and lesbian flags and confetti rain down over the results showing NYT article saying Velma is confirmed lesbian) pic.twitter.com/LdazJ8vwvo
— Anellesler (they/them) (@anellesler) October 6, 2022
Mister P
Don’t forget that all the drag queens out there today were influenced by Bugs Bunny in drag.
Before that there were no cross-dressers.
My goodness cartoons are powerful!!
jt1990
Those were the good cartoons! And until it was pointed out sometime in my twenties, I never thought twice about Bugs occasionally cross dressing to trick the bad guys. Sad part about this, it happens now in real life.
abfab
I love the confetti. This is great publicity. The kids will of course demand to see it since the moms are going maniac over it.
Now this is appointment television. And on a Sunday, the perfect day for an indoctrination.
RIGay
One Million Moms! All 12 of them!
jt1990
Always thought Scooby would be the gay character. Guess it wouldn’t be indoctrinating enough, since dogs commonly hump other male dogs
Josh in OR
Ten Angry Moms lose their shit so often they should buy stock in Depends…
Ken A.
This one wasn’t that great for some reason. It lacked the Scooby umph.
Beanie16
I am so sick of these self righteous hypocrites that when confronted will hide behind the torture device known as a cross. Leave it to Christians to glorify the thing that tortured their obviously gay savior. L
I call on a worldwide Bible burning. Christian churches are where children are being raped and beaten. Look at the nuns that stole teen mothers babies and then killed or sold them. True evil is the Christian religion that’s where the heart of it lives.
#taxthechurch
wiggie
Who’s going to tell them why Shaggy and Scooby always had the munchies?
bachy
I’m kinda sympathetic to little girls who identified with Velma Dinkley before the character was made lesbian. These are the girls who are not represented by sexy Daphne Blake or Candy Mint. Velma girls tend to be more intellectual, shy, less…. va-va-voom. Velma presented an opportunity for such girls to see themselves included in life’s great adventure.
Suddenly they’re being relegated to lesbianism? It seems unfair.