Lee Je-hoon in ‘Move To Heaven’ | Image Credit: Netflix

Allow us to introduce you to the gorgeous and talented Lee Je-hoon, one of the most famous South Korean actors working today.

After breaking through in the late 2000s, the 39-year-old star quickly established himself as a versatile talent, capable of tackling everything from gritty action flicks to sweet romances to period dramas to goofy comedies.

Though he took a brief break from acting between 2012 and 2014 to complete his conscripted military service (mandatory for all men in South Korean between the ages of 18 and 35), it felt like he stepped back into the limelight an even bigger star than before, leading a number of commercially success films.

His latest is the thrilling action movie Escape, slated to hit select U.S. theaters on July 5. In it, Je-hoon plays a decorated North Korean army sergeant who makes a shocking decision to defect to the South, running for the border while a ruthless major (Koo Kyo-Hwan) is hot on his trail.

Sounds intense. And it also… looks a little homoerotic? Is that just us?

Obviously we’re not expecting Escape to blossom into a secret gay romance, but all the promotional materials for the film seem to lean hard on the cat-and-mouse dynamic between Je-hoon and Kyo-hwan’s characters.

Like, look at the way they’re staring into each other’s eyes in this promo poster! Out of context, you’d be forgiven if you thought there might be some sort of romantic tension between these two.

‘Escape,’ Image Credit: Well Go USA Entertainment

Okay, that may seem silly, but we’re not the only ones to pick up on it. South Korean audiences see it, too! That’s probably why, during a recent press conference for the film, the stars were asked about their chemistry on and off camera.

For example, someone at Star News asked: if these two friends and co-workers were to collaborate again on another movie, would they want to play friends or enemies?

“Lovers,” Je-hoon responded with a grin, sending hearts and minds racing.

Sure, he could just be making a throwaway joke for the camera, but it is pretty cool that one of the most famous Korean actors on the planet is down to play an LGBTQ+ role. Especially when you consider that a good many of his past roles have been more traditionally masculine, from a rage-filled alpha male in the 2010 coming-of-age drama Bleak Night to a ex-convict turned boxer in the Netflix K-drama Move To Heaven.

(Move To Heaven, by the way, is where that extra-hunky image of Je-Hoon is from, and it also features a powerful gay storyline in its 5th episode, so check it out if you’re into K-dramas!)

That’d be the equivalent of, say, Chris Evans sharing he’s ready to (finally) go gay-for-pay in a movie role—with the caveat that there’s still an ongoing struggle for LGBTQ+ equality in South Korea, which makes Je-hoon’s statement all the more impactful.

But notably, a hypothetical romance project with Kyo-hwan wouldn’t even be Je-hoon’s first time playing gay!

In fact, one of the actor’s earliest breakout roles was in a romantic gay short called Just Friends? The sweet—and musical!—film tells the story of Seok-i (Je-hoon) who is excited to see his boyfriend Min-soo (Yeon Woo-jin) while he’s on temporary leave from the military.

The only issue is that, once Seok-i arrives to visit with his partner, he realizes Min-soo’s mother is there, too, who doesn’t know the two young men are more than “just friends.”

The short—which is available to watch online with English subtitles—is a pretty straightforward affair, but it definitely has its charms and you really get a good sense of Je-hoon’s star potential, even early on in his career. Plus, the whole thing is bookended by trot (a Korean pop genre) musical numbers, including a closing dance with the stars in drag, so what’s not to love?

All of which is to say, Lee Je-hoon is not just a total dreamboat, but a total dreamboat who’s also totally comfortable playing gay. For that reason, we’ll be anxiously awaiting his next LGBTQ+ project—and hoping whatever it is crosses over for a stateside release, too!

Lee Je-hoon can next be seen in Escape, playing select U.S. theaters beginning July 5. Scroll down below for a few more dreamy shot’s from the actor’s very popular Instagram page (2.6 million followers!):

