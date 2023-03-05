How does one respond to being called “daddy”? Gay Redditors have ideas…

When Kim Petras sang “Mmm, daddy, daddy, if you want it, drop the add’y,” she was obviously asking what term of address one should use with someone who calls them “daddy.” Right? No?
Well, one Reddit user, at least, put that question to the r/AskGayMen readers, saying he had “no idea how [he is] supposed to answer back” when a guy he’s been seeing drops the d-word.
“I normally answer like I didn’t hear it,” he added. “I am kind of asocial, and sometimes, I don’t know how to communicate appropriately with others. I feel weird calling him ‘baby’ since I only call that whoever is my partner. Any help?”
A few commenters suggested “boy”—with one linking to a montage of the basso-profondo Christopher Judge using that term as Kratos from God of War.
Another person wrote, “I like to use ‘kiddo’ when this happens to me. The other thing to do is say, ‘Make sure you’re a good boy for daddy, or else I’m going to take you over my knee for a spanking.’ That might end it very fast, or open up a brand new world of fun.”
Others suggested more friendly terms, like “pal,” “champ,” “sport, “bucko,” and “bud.”
One Reddit user said he daddies those who daddy him. “[There are] no rules that say two daddies can’t date,” he observes. “I’m a vers switch, though.”
Some commenters brought the jokes. “Tell him, ‘No video games until your homework is finished,’” one user wrote.
“And the dishes, dusting, and vacuuming,” another added.
Then there was this pile-on of comments:
“If you want to make it really creepy: ‘son.’”
“‘Stepson’ if you still want to keep some kind of distance.”
“‘Kid’ if you really want to keep a distance.”
“‘Someone else’s kid,’ if you have bonding issues going on”
“‘Lambkin,’ if you want a huge interspecies distance from the situation.”
And others said they just don’t get off on the daddy/son dynamic. “To each his own,” one wrote. “I have a biological son; he’s the only one who gets to call me ‘daddy.’ I have no desire for my boyfriend/partner to call me ‘daddy.’ I’m grown, my boyfriend is grown. There are other names of endearment we can call each other, and I would insist on it. But, as I said, to each his own.”
“This all day,” another commenter responded. “I can be ‘sir,’ but nobody calls me ‘daddy.’ To each his own, though!”
One person suggested mixing it up. “These names have no other meaning to me than to be affectionate,” he wrote. “I can call the same person daddy, baby, boy, honey, d*ck face, c*m dump, slut, love, depending on how I’m feeling in that moment. And I don’t mind being called any of that.”
And one commenter offered a practical solution, writing, “Just ask them, ‘What do you want to be called?’ It really depends on the dynamic.”
What about all you other daddies out there? What do you call your partners? Give us your terms of endearment—or terms of intercourse—in the comments below
Chrisk
In one way I can see people not liking it. You’re being boxed into a category.
I guess it would depend on who and what you’re looking for though. Like if you’re in your mature years and you chase after younger dudes. Don’t get upset when they refer to you as that.
It is kind of weird when they do that to say a hunky 30 something though. Something Queerty is very guilty of.
still_onthemark
If anyone calls me daddy, I get the paddle and SPANK him like my father would have!
They don’t do it twice. 🙂
bachy
I have never been called “Daddy” so not sure how it would affect me. But since I have no interest in parenting or children, I think it might be weird to be suddenly addressed with a parental term of endearment…
djbear
At 80, I have even been called grandaddy but do not accept the term. I am attracted to younger guys – my partner for the last 19 years is 36 years younger than me (younger than my three sons who I reserve the term Daddy for). I believe strongly in equal couples and am not into boy daddy role playing. I am versatile so I do not feel dominant either. Perhaps because I taught University, my attitude tends to be younger than my years – having lived much of my life with University students and their attitudes.
Sotzume
What a joke you are.
bachy
@Sotzume: I found djbear’s comment very clear and coherent. What makes you think it’s a “joke”???
Jon in Canada
While I fall into the category of being a Daddy, I hate the term and it’s a quick way to lose respect with me. The term is just creepy and the incestuous underpinning of the word is grotesque. Call me Sir, but never Daddy.