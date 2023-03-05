How does one respond to being called “daddy”? Gay Redditors have ideas…

When Kim Petras sang “Mmm, daddy, daddy, if you want it, drop the add’y,” she was obviously asking what term of address one should use with someone who calls them “daddy.” Right? No?

Well, one Reddit user, at least, put that question to the r/AskGayMen readers, saying he had “no idea how [he is] supposed to answer back” when a guy he’s been seeing drops the d-word.

“I normally answer like I didn’t hear it,” he added. “I am kind of asocial, and sometimes, I don’t know how to communicate appropriately with others. I feel weird calling him ‘baby’ since I only call that whoever is my partner. Any help?”

A few commenters suggested “boy”—with one linking to a montage of the basso-profondo Christopher Judge using that term as Kratos from God of War.

Another person wrote, “I like to use ‘kiddo’ when this happens to me. The other thing to do is say, ‘Make sure you’re a good boy for daddy, or else I’m going to take you over my knee for a spanking.’ That might end it very fast, or open up a brand new world of fun.”

Others suggested more friendly terms, like “pal,” “champ,” “sport, “bucko,” and “bud.”

One Reddit user said he daddies those who daddy him. “[There are] no rules that say two daddies can’t date,” he observes. “I’m a vers switch, though.”

Some commenters brought the jokes. “Tell him, ‘No video games until your homework is finished,’” one user wrote.

“And the dishes, dusting, and vacuuming,” another added.

Then there was this pile-on of comments:

“If you want to make it really creepy: ‘son.’”

“‘Stepson’ if you still want to keep some kind of distance.”

“‘Kid’ if you really want to keep a distance.”

“‘Someone else’s kid,’ if you have bonding issues going on”

“‘Lambkin,’ if you want a huge interspecies distance from the situation.”

And others said they just don’t get off on the daddy/son dynamic. “To each his own,” one wrote. “I have a biological son; he’s the only one who gets to call me ‘daddy.’ I have no desire for my boyfriend/partner to call me ‘daddy.’ I’m grown, my boyfriend is grown. There are other names of endearment we can call each other, and I would insist on it. But, as I said, to each his own.”

“This all day,” another commenter responded. “I can be ‘sir,’ but nobody calls me ‘daddy.’ To each his own, though!”

One person suggested mixing it up. “These names have no other meaning to me than to be affectionate,” he wrote. “I can call the same person daddy, baby, boy, honey, d*ck face, c*m dump, slut, love, depending on how I’m feeling in that moment. And I don’t mind being called any of that.”

And one commenter offered a practical solution, writing, “Just ask them, ‘What do you want to be called?’ It really depends on the dynamic.”

