One week after network fires gay meteorologist, its other gay meteorologist abruptly calls it quits

Some major stuff is going down at Kare 11 TV in Minnesota.

About two weeks ago, the network abruptly fired beloved gay meteorologist Sven Sundgaard after he stood up to anti-lockdown protestors on Facebook. Sundgaard, who is one of highest profile LGBTQ people in the Twin Cities, had been with the network for 14 years.

Then last Friday, the network’s other gay meteorologist, Jason Disharoon, who joined the weather team just last year from New Orleans, announced he was leaving as well, though he didn’t offer any explanation why.

“I wanted to say thank you Minnesota and western Wisconsin for the wonderful year I’ve had in this absolutely amazing region,” Disharoon said. “From exploring the area when I first arrived to ice skating, ice fishing, Vikings game, and all the amazing friends I made, it’s a year I’ll never forget.”

He then thanked several of his co-workers, including Sundgaard.

“Belinda [Jensen], Sven [Sundgaard] and Laura [Betker] were a delight to work with and helped me to become a better meteorologist. These are skills I’m going to use for the rest of my career,” Disharoon said.

Thank you all so very much for the past 12 months! I will cherish the friends and memories I made here 🙂 I'll see you all at the State Fair!May is #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth Text SEIZE to 741741 or call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline if you or someone you love needs help. Posted by Jason Disharoon on Sunday, 10 May 2020

Disharoon frequently used his platform to speak about his personal struggles with depression in an effort to end the stigma around mental illness. He closed out his farewell statement with one last message about suicide prevention.

“If you’re feeling depressed, down, worthless, just know this: you’re not alone. Please reach out to a loved one, or a friend, or to one of the numbers on the screen beside me,” he said, referencing the Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the Crisis Text Line.

It’s unclear whether Disharoon’s departure has anything to do with Sundgaard’s firing. Neither he nor Kare 11 have issued any further comment on his abrupt exit.

