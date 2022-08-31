One year after his homophobic scandal, rapper DaBaby can’t even give tickets away

After spinning out in controversy last summer, DaBaby is firmly in the latter half of the “f*ck around and find out” cycle.

DaBaby’s self-inflicted downfall started most notably last July, when he shouted out-of-the-blue homophobic comments mid-performance at the Rolling Loud music festival.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cell phone light in the air,” he said. “Fellas, if you ain’t suck a n**** d*ck in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air. Keep it f*cking real.”

Mind you, this was the same show where he brought out Tory Lanez, the man who had just shot rap industry sweetheart Megan Thee Stallion the year prior. Doubly damning is the fact that it was Megan’s collaboration “Cash Sh*t” that had arguably shot DaBaby into the mainstream in the first place.

In the following months, he would go on to vaguely apologize for his comments before doubling right back down.

Prior to that point, DaBaby was packing 15K audience venues, no problem. Fast forward to today, and he virtually can’t give tickets away.

His upcoming Orlando show at the 14k capacity Smoothie King Center in New Orleans was just canceled after DaBaby managed to sell only a few hundred tickets. The tickets were on sale for months, with some as cheap as $35. It was bad for her.

Across social media, folks are reveling in the schadenfreude:

They threw DaBaby out with the bathwater. https://t.co/KYiUaUdZVO — Kevin Barrios (@kevinbforbounce) August 30, 2022

How DaBaby concert in New Orleans was about to look before they cancelled it pic.twitter.com/DxFqhxiHNl — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) August 31, 2022

And to think he did this to himself just cause he wanted to be homophobic/misogynistic for giggles — MisplacedT (@Saint_stunner35) August 31, 2022

dababy after seeing that no one wants to go to his show pic.twitter.com/CHEhLcRCpY — otman (@jotmanjotman) August 31, 2022

DaBaby not even a plant you can go back and watch his rise to fame and you can see him squander it in real time — Ocho ⚜️ (@OchoBuckets) August 30, 2022

Every weapon formed against Meg hasnt prospered. https://t.co/Et0OIFYqAB pic.twitter.com/F8nKKNBK9k — Shaquille Oatmeal (@pinky_balboa) August 30, 2022

Never heard someone say “man play that new DaBaby” https://t.co/6cY0W4NFEn — ⚜️CashFlow Finessto (@WhoDatBoi_Mall) August 30, 2022

Dababy had the world in his hands. All he had to do is not align himself with abusers, not be an abuser himself and not be homophobic! — seduce and scheme hive (@evelynvwoodsen) August 30, 2022

Be careful out here had two tickets to the dababy concert in my car , and someone broke in and left 3 more pic.twitter.com/0Z4EfDFK2t — John (@iam_johnw) August 31, 2022

This isn’t DaBaby’s first time in the “find out” section. Immediately following his comments last July, sponsors and radio stations started dropping like flies. He got kicked from the lineups of Lollapalooza, Summer Jam, iHeartRadio, Austin City Limits… the full list is gratifying.

He also got dragged across the timeline by folks like Madonna, Jonathan Van Ness, and “Levitating” collaborator Dua Lipa.

Our only response to Mr. Baby is this classic Rihanna proverb: