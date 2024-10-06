Charlie Puth is back—or, at least, he’s trying to be. The new comedy series The Charlie Puth Show, which premiered Friday, October 4 on The Roku Channel, is a faux-reality show following the singer as he tries to reclaim our “attention” by becoming a multi-hyphenate talent.

The trailer for the series shows Puth hiring a Gen Z assistant and a momager, getting career advice from Real Housewives stars, and hearing harsh feedback from young music fans. (“Shawn Mendes is, like, the better version of you,” one says.)

And while Puth’s fans are surely happy to see more of him on their screens, many are wishing they could see more of him on their screens.

Remember those giddy mid-pandemic months when Puth seemed to post a new thirst trap every day?

In fact, Puth was nearly completely bare on main so often in 2022 that he had to answer to queerbaiting allegations in a GQ Hype profile that October.

He told his interviewer he posted the pics just because he’d been working out in the gym and, frankly, he was feeling himself. “I am very horny,” he said. “All the time.”

If Puth wasn’t using LGBTQ audiences for clout, though, he was using them for inspiration, telling GQ HYPE he once re-recorded a song after passing the gay clubs Pump and The Abbey in West Hollywood.

“I think LGBTQ+ culture is so ahead of its time, culturally, sonically, musically, everything-ly that when I had a less than perfect song at the studio and I was by myself and I saw everybody having a great time, I literally heard a different song in my head,” he added.

“I rearranged the whole thing, I drove back to the studio, I was so inspired.”

I love my band. pic.twitter.com/WB1Pe9ngpG — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) May 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the gays were probably inspired by Puth’s shirtless (and occasionally underwear-less) uploads — which seemed to peter out upon a certain change in the pop star’s personal life, as you’ll see below.

Here are X users who miss the other Charlie Puth show…

Post more thirst — Swolku (@JerbearFreeman) August 19, 2023

Finding out Charlie Puth had a significant other, from their engagement post, while he was posting slutty thirst traps is so gay coded — Danny (@jersey_dck) September 7, 2023

More thirst traps please — Sam (@yma6rocks) October 6, 2023

I actually miss Charlie Puth's thirst trap era… why'd he have to get engaged ?? — Andrew! (Red “Pop” Version) (@realandrewdawn) November 13, 2023

I miss Charlie Puth thirst traps. What happened and what did we do wrong — n (@nestvarnostonx) November 22, 2023

More thirst traps? — Ferni (@fernibear) December 2, 2023

It's crazy how Charlie Puth was thirst trapping the gays 24/7 and then he got engaged and forgot about us so quickly like that's marketing brilliance right there — A (@Andrewwwhorn) December 14, 2023

I really hope Charlie Puth didn’t leave his gay baiting thirst trapping in 2023 — Dillon Breckenridge – Styles (@thedillonbreck) January 5, 2024

Thinking about how it’s been awhile since Charlie Puth posted a thirst trap — ?george? (@appIause) March 17, 2024

And we are thirsty for you… where are the thirst traps? — Hector (@ihavethisonvynl) March 24, 2024

Maybe go back to rehearsing your thirst traps. It’s been awhile. — Lauren Boobert ?? (@MaybeKindaPetty) August 29, 2024

Does this mean the thirst traps will be less frequent? — Jonny Minogue ??? (@jonnyminogue) September 18, 2024

