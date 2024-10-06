Charlie Puth is back—or, at least, he’s trying to be. The new comedy series The Charlie Puth Show, which premiered Friday, October 4 on The Roku Channel, is a faux-reality show following the singer as he tries to reclaim our “attention” by becoming a multi-hyphenate talent.
The trailer for the series shows Puth hiring a Gen Z assistant and a momager, getting career advice from Real Housewives stars, and hearing harsh feedback from young music fans. (“Shawn Mendes is, like, the better version of you,” one says.)
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
And while Puth’s fans are surely happy to see more of him on their screens, many are wishing they could see more of him on their screens.
Remember those giddy mid-pandemic months when Puth seemed to post a new thirst trap every day?
In fact, Puth was nearly completely bare on main so often in 2022 that he had to answer to queerbaiting allegations in a GQ Hype profile that October.
He told his interviewer he posted the pics just because he’d been working out in the gym and, frankly, he was feeling himself. “I am very horny,” he said. “All the time.”
If Puth wasn’t using LGBTQ audiences for clout, though, he was using them for inspiration, telling GQ HYPE he once re-recorded a song after passing the gay clubs Pump and The Abbey in West Hollywood.
“I think LGBTQ+ culture is so ahead of its time, culturally, sonically, musically, everything-ly that when I had a less than perfect song at the studio and I was by myself and I saw everybody having a great time, I literally heard a different song in my head,” he added.
“I rearranged the whole thing, I drove back to the studio, I was so inspired.”
Meanwhile, the gays were probably inspired by Puth’s shirtless (and occasionally underwear-less) uploads — which seemed to peter out upon a certain change in the pop star’s personal life, as you’ll see below.
Here are X users who miss the other Charlie Puth show…
Related*
This just in! Taylor Swift & Gay Twitter™ agree on one thing: Charlie Puth
Does this mean Taylor has seen *those* Charlie Puth pics too?
Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.