Online pranksters are remixing Jordan Peterson’s transphobic rant into hilariously mocking videos

Video game fans are mocking anti-LGBTQ Canadian professor Jordan Peterson after he released a 14-minute video complaining about how Twitter temporarily banned him for publishing a transphobic tweet about transgender actor Elliot Page.
Last month, Peterson posted a now-deleted tweet deadnaming and misgendering Page. The tweet said, “Remember when pride was a sin? And [Elliot Page] just had [his] breasts removed by a criminal physician.”
Twitter suspended Peterson’s account because his tweet violated the network’s policy specifically forbidding “misgendering or deadnaming” trans people.
Related: Elliot Page reveals he’s joined his first dating app
In his 14-minute video complaining about the ban, published July 1, Peterson said that he’d “rather die” than delete the tweet. Nonetheless, the tweet has since been deleted, and Peterson’s Twitter account has since been restored. (Presumably, he deleted it, though he hasn’t said so.)
Regardless, video game fans began mocking another segment of Peterson’s pouty and pseudo-intellectual video where he says, “Up yours, woke moralists. We’ll see who cancels who!” Like many transphobic right-wingers, Peterson opposes so-called “cancel culture” which champions social consequences for offensive speech.
But the seriousness with which Peterson utters this is true supervillain camp. So much so, that some clever gaming fans dropped video of him saying the line while appearing as a villain in popular video games, like Metal Gear, Half-Life, Fallout and even Crash Bandicoot.
I hope this hasn't been done yet lmao https://t.co/DIFxquXpD1 pic.twitter.com/0lIwefHFJ7
— Penny (soft girl summer arc)? (@holl_horse) July 7, 2022
Up yours Dr Freeman pic.twitter.com/dfCpGwlGSK
— Sharky (@sparkie237) July 7, 2022
i edited that jordan peterson video into a CONTROL cutscene pic.twitter.com/UtZubmzsRx
— Samperson (@SamNChiet) July 7, 2022
Jordan Peterson so easily sounds like a villain. I'd say it's not even funny, but it's extremely funny pic.twitter.com/BfOoGRgwV0
— Jacob DeRose (@JacobDJAtkinson) July 8, 2022
man fallout 1 is harder than I remember pic.twitter.com/zNhPHVE6cE
— Nallal (@nallall) July 7, 2022
It’s worth pointing out that Peterson and the villain of Crash Bandicoot, Doctor Neo Cortex, are both doctors. Though Peterson has a doctorate in psychology and Cortex is a doctor of mad science.
But if the video game mash-ups don’t tickle your funny bone, another clever video editor remixed Peterson’s video, reconstructing his speech to have him admitting that he knows very little about sex and also, “I might also just be gay.”
Jordan Peterson has some thoughts pic.twitter.com/eOODszanon
— very tall bart (@TallBart) July 3, 2022
A gay transphobe? No thanks. The straights and the deadnaming MAGA chuds can keep him.
13 Comments
Harley
Hmmm. I deadnamed Bruce Jenner on Twitter months ago and it’s still up and I wasn’t suspended. Guess he had more strikes than I did.
Brian
He also says that the coronavirus is a hoax, the coronavirus vaccines are also hoaxes, etc. The man is complete garbage. He very conveniently leaves out this other context while he whines about his social media accounts.
Vince
It amazes me that their are shitheads like this that spend their lives in hatred and moralizing to others. They just can’t stay the eff out of others business.
Ken A.
Jordan Peterson a renowned psychologist, is one of the few doctors that don’t buy into the transgender thing and has the balls to say so and is one of few people who started cancelling “cancel culture.” Which is working btw. Is being ridiculed by his intellectual inferiors because they can’t win if they debate him but instead publish immature videos to compensate their lack of intelligence and this should be celebrated? Pathetic. 1st Amendment is about free speech meaning no consequences from government or society. So no one has the right to infringe on free speech. You don’t have to like it or agree with it but that’s as far as it goes.
kish
“Intellectual inferior” is what I call someone who misunderstands the first amendment
Brian
Nobody is asking you to “buy” anything. It doesn’t harm you one bit to just shut your mouth.
Trans people exist. Intersex people also exist (and doctors typically perform surgery on them while they’re newborns and can’t possibly consent). Gay people exist. Lesbians exist. None of this is “just a phase.”
You sound like a creationist. Do you realize that? You sound exactly like someone claiming that evolution is just an anti-Christian hoax or that dinosaur fossils were put here by Satan. The same level of stupid.
Bosch
“Jordan Peterson a renowned psychologist”
He certainly isn’t renowned by other psychologists; those who spend time doing actual research, instead of trying to become a YouTube celebrity and self-help guru.
monty clift
What “balls” does he have? He spends half his time crying in frog voice.
wikidBSTN
Keep emphasizing “FEW” Kenny. Ever wonder why he is one of the “few”?? He’s a crank and an outlier who makes money being so. That’s it.
otttovan
So, a few problems with you invoking the 1st Amendment
– Jordan Peterson is Canadian (and we’re sorry about that), so the US Constitution doesn’t matter in his case
– The 1st Amendment specifically states that the government cannot interfere with speech, not society at large. It also says nothing about speech being free from consequences or responses. Twitter is a private company, and therefor is completely within it’s rights to infringe on his speech
– Freedom of speech is not the same thing as freedom of platform. Twitter does not owe anyone an account
– Peterson is renowned in academic circles for making assertions that aren’t backed up by any form of research. He is constantly making assumptions about human behavioural science by using animal behavioural science, and often quoting it wrong. His famous “Lobster” analogy comes from a study where the author says he misread what that study means
– He refuses to debate prepared scientists, and uses a method known as a “Gish Gallop”, wherein he makes many false or misleading statements that require more energy to debunk than it takes to make them
Peterson only seems like an intellectual until you have even the most basic familiarity with the science of what he’s talking about.
[email protected]
Ken Ass hole,
So I suppose it’s ok to say whatever you like, but you’re not allowed to be whatever you like?
US has some serious issues
johncp56
What a turd, lol
wikidBSTN
What is it with these people? Why do they feel the need to weigh in on something that doesn’t affect them at all? Mind your own business, bub.
If you can’t handle the fact that other people have a different experience from you and will make decisions that you personally would not make – walk away. Tend to your own garden and leave others ALONE.