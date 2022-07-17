Online pranksters are remixing Jordan Peterson’s transphobic rant into hilariously mocking videos

Video game fans are mocking anti-LGBTQ Canadian professor Jordan Peterson after he released a 14-minute video complaining about how Twitter temporarily banned him for publishing a transphobic tweet about transgender actor Elliot Page.

Last month, Peterson posted a now-deleted tweet deadnaming and misgendering Page. The tweet said, “Remember when pride was a sin? And [Elliot Page] just had [his] breasts removed by a criminal physician.”

Twitter suspended Peterson’s account because his tweet violated the network’s policy specifically forbidding “misgendering or deadnaming” trans people.

Related: Elliot Page reveals he’s joined his first dating app

In his 14-minute video complaining about the ban, published July 1, Peterson said that he’d “rather die” than delete the tweet. Nonetheless, the tweet has since been deleted, and Peterson’s Twitter account has since been restored. (Presumably, he deleted it, though he hasn’t said so.)

Regardless, video game fans began mocking another segment of Peterson’s pouty and pseudo-intellectual video where he says, “Up yours, woke moralists. We’ll see who cancels who!” Like many transphobic right-wingers, Peterson opposes so-called “cancel culture” which champions social consequences for offensive speech.

But the seriousness with which Peterson utters this is true supervillain camp. So much so, that some clever gaming fans dropped video of him saying the line while appearing as a villain in popular video games, like Metal Gear, Half-Life, Fallout and even Crash Bandicoot.

I hope this hasn't been done yet lmao https://t.co/DIFxquXpD1 pic.twitter.com/0lIwefHFJ7 — Penny (soft girl summer arc)? (@holl_horse) July 7, 2022

Up yours Dr Freeman pic.twitter.com/dfCpGwlGSK — Sharky (@sparkie237) July 7, 2022

i edited that jordan peterson video into a CONTROL cutscene pic.twitter.com/UtZubmzsRx — Samperson (@SamNChiet) July 7, 2022

Jordan Peterson so easily sounds like a villain. I'd say it's not even funny, but it's extremely funny pic.twitter.com/BfOoGRgwV0 — Jacob DeRose (@JacobDJAtkinson) July 8, 2022

man fallout 1 is harder than I remember pic.twitter.com/zNhPHVE6cE — Nallal (@nallall) July 7, 2022

It’s worth pointing out that Peterson and the villain of Crash Bandicoot, Doctor Neo Cortex, are both doctors. Though Peterson has a doctorate in psychology and Cortex is a doctor of mad science.

But if the video game mash-ups don’t tickle your funny bone, another clever video editor remixed Peterson’s video, reconstructing his speech to have him admitting that he knows very little about sex and also, “I might also just be gay.”

Jordan Peterson has some thoughts pic.twitter.com/eOODszanon — very tall bart (@TallBart) July 3, 2022

A gay transphobe? No thanks. The straights and the deadnaming MAGA chuds can keep him.