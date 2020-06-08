OnlyFans faces mounting pressure to delete Bryan Hawn’s profile following racist meltdown

More and more people are pressuring OnlyFans to take down model Bryan Hawn‘s profile after screenshots of racist remarks he allegedly made on social media about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protestors began circulating online.

“Dude, let’s not stick our head in the sand. 90% of blacks die from other blacks,” Hawn falsely claimed in one of the tweets that has been making the rounds. “They always resist law enforcement, and their protests leave cities in complete destruction.”

“Plot thickens as the black community desperately searches for a white person to blame for them deciding to destroy the city with their own bare hands,” he wrote in another.

“I used to feel sorry for black people until I saw the Minneapolis Riots,” he said in a third tweet. “Ya… I’m done.”

Last week, OnlyFans shared a message of solidarity with the Black lives Matter movement, tweeting: “Black Lives Matter. Together we stand for #blackouttuesday.”

But many people were quick to note that one of the platform’s most popular gay models has a rather long history of making racist remarks on social media, and yet for some reason his profile has never been deactivated.

You need to examine the racist and violent comments from some on your platform: pic.twitter.com/WD6AOamdty — Boy Culture Blog (@mattrett) June 4, 2020

GET RID OF BRYAN HAWN — Jay 🌧⛈🖤 (@qovernmenthookr) June 4, 2020

If you really do, you will boot Bryan Hawn. Immediately. — Eric Kane (@ErikCane) June 4, 2020

Then why do you allow a racist like Bryan Hawn to continue to use your platform? You dumped Billy Santoro for the same shit pic.twitter.com/8xQvgzIfma — Homewurk (@Homewurk_sd) June 3, 2020

Why is @OnlyFans giving @bryanhawnitunes a platform to make videos and spread racist ideologies? @OnlyFansSupport, if you wanna be racist trash, go right ahead. But you’re not gonna tweet #BlackLivesMatter to make it look like you gives fuck.#DePlatformBryanHawn#BryanHawn pic.twitter.com/8OuSl8Ygd4 — Honey LaBronx ❤’s 🇵🇸 (@HoneyLaBronx) June 8, 2020

@OnlyFans Please Please Please remove Bryan Hawn’s account! Someone like that who spews hate & violence shouldn’t be making a dime off a community that he says he’s done with. #bryanhawn #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/eUdloAd4VB — Bert Lozano (@caffiend_Bert) June 6, 2020

Y’all!!!! Please keep up the pressure! Racists like Bryan Hawn shouldn’t have the platform they do to spout their hatred and make money off it! Block. Report. Tag OnlyFans to let them know the kind of person their platform houses! pic.twitter.com/JDwvHXJL7R — cantwait2b (@cantwait2b) June 3, 2020

Last week, OnlyFans said it would no longer host content by Billy Santoro after he called on Black people to be shot.

Queerty has reached out to Hawn for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.

