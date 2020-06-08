OnlyFans faces mounting pressure to delete Bryan Hawn’s profile following racist meltdown

More and more people are pressuring OnlyFans to take down model Bryan Hawn‘s profile after screenshots of racist remarks he allegedly made on social media about George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protestors began circulating online.
“Dude, let’s not stick our head in the sand. 90% of blacks die from other blacks,” Hawn falsely claimed in one of the tweets that has been making the rounds. “They always resist law enforcement, and their protests leave cities in complete destruction.”
“Plot thickens as the black community desperately searches for a white person to blame for them deciding to destroy the city with their own bare hands,” he wrote in another.
“I used to feel sorry for black people until I saw the Minneapolis Riots,” he said in a third tweet. “Ya… I’m done.”
We could go on, but we think you get the point.
Last week, OnlyFans shared a message of solidarity with the Black lives Matter movement, tweeting: “Black Lives Matter. Together we stand for #blackouttuesday.”
But many people were quick to note that one of the platform’s most popular gay models has a rather long history of making racist remarks on social media, and yet for some reason his profile has never been deactivated.
Here are some the responses…
Since then, pressure for OnlyFans to cut ties with Hawn has only intensified…
Last week, OnlyFans said it would no longer host content by Billy Santoro after he called on Black people to be shot.
Queerty has reached out to Hawn for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.
yah_sure_youbetcha
Not sure why only fans would hesitate. There’s no reason for them to double down on this guy. You can find big round butts anywhere, and with less racism.
This is a complicated event driven by complicated issues that don’t lend themselves to easy answers. Any attempt by a white guy to vent his poorly informed feelings can only result in failure
Black Pegasus
Wow yet another instance of blatant racism by a white gay. Keep the pressure on Onlyfans to deplatform him!
bryanhawn
I have already spoken with Only Fans regarding this issue! My message is very clear on EVERY PLATFORM #SAYNO2VIOLENCE #SAYYES2PEACE #BLACKLIVESMATTER
Please note: I have 1 Twitter Account @BryanHawnREAL All other accounts are not run by me & feel free to report them for impersonation & fraud. Screenshots can be manipulated very easily in photoshop, so go to my account @BryanHawnREAL for my official tweets
I grew up in Atlanta, Ga. Those are my brothers & sisters dying on the streets. These Riots are hurting African Americans the most. Dozens Dead, hundreds, arrested, & black neighborhoods destroyed. I understand the problem. I do not support this solution.
Violence only knows the laws of multiplication. You can murder the hater, but you cannot murder the hate. Only Love can do that. In order to address black lives matter correctly, it is important to look at the full picture. According the FBI statistics, most blacks are dying in their own neighborhoods. Stating this does not make me Racist. It means I care. We have to do more as a society & system to make black neighborhoods safer. Nobody deserves to feel unsafe in their own homes. I think we should be consistent with our message. Black Lives Matter ALL THE TIME, not just when the killer is white.
There was a security guard at the dollar store & a waffle house chef shot for asking someone to wear a mask. Why are we not protesting for them. They were actually trying to save lives, but we hear crickets. Why because these situations are being weaponized to create race wars instead of dealing with the actual issues. I can stand for African American Rights and speak out against violence at the same time.
It is my fundamental right as an American to vote for who I think will keep our country safe and prosperous & for you to bully me because of my political views is unacceptable. I will continue being consistent with my message which is BLACK LIVES MATTER #SAYNO2VIOLENCE
I have also posted to my only fans showing my support for African America Rights as well as speaking out against violence. You can insult me, bully me, harass me, pit the whole world against me, but unarmed truth & Unconditional Love will have the Final Word
Creamsicle
Do that again, but without blaming black communities for violence that happens against them, and without the poor attempt to deflect blame to the media. That just makes you sound defensive and Alex Jones-level crazy.
bryanhawn
Sorry Creamsicle,
Everybody has to do their part. We all sit on different sides of the same puzzle. Only together can we solve it. We rush to silence the exact conversations that NEED to take place in this country. Bullying people into silence will not change them. Only Love & understanding can do that. The media is definitely adding gasoline to the fire & I stand by my previous comment which is Black Lives Matter ALL THE TIME. God Bless & Stay safe out there
lord.krath
I’m going to admit that I’m torn.
On the one hand, free speech is a thing (for now).
On the other, causes such as BLM among others are also real.
I personally believe telling people what to say or censoring them does NOTHING. It forces people to fake smile and make platitudes while all the while festering with rage and anger.
Then all it takes is a man like Trump to come out and be their champion and it all comes back and with a vengeance.
I think free speech is better for our country. At least then you know where the assholes and outliers are. No guessing that your coworker with home you’ve invited to family bbqs is in fact an adamant (but public ally closeted) Nazi or something else.
Additionally, eventually free market principals will apply. If enough people unfollow him, enough sponsors drop him, he will have to make a change. But removing his voice because we don’t agree with him…. well, I think it does more damage than good to both people that are offended (ie. No coping skills), people like him (he will eventually learn people don’t agree with his lunacy), and the public at large (ie. our constitutional guarantees).
I’ve always supported the right for people to think and say what they please for these reasons. It doesn’t mean I agree with them, but all it takes is a power shift for some one I disagree with to take my voice away. Let’s not set precedents that may come back to bite us.
Chrisk
I agree. This censorship of opposing ideas makes these left wing Twitter Nazi’s no better then the right wing Nazi’s. If you disagree with him fine. Come up with opposing facts or just cancel your damn membership. That’s what living in a country with free speech means. Better yet go move to Russia and maybe learn something.
I also think there’s plenty of blame on multiple sides.
Donston
What a silly man with the most basic, simple-minded view of race relations, oppression and systematic corruption. In today’s world you really have to go out of your way to be so ignorant. Those posts seem like they come from a poorly educated upper middle-aged person who’s done little to no research. Nonetheless, I couldn’t care less about someone keeping a social media platform. If the company wants to pull it, whatever. If they don’t, there are tons of other things worth focusing on and plenty of people with more weight in this world worth taking down.