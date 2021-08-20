hell hath no fury

OnlyFans incurs the wrath of Gay Twitter™ after announcing ban on sexually explicit content

By

You’ve likely heard by now that OnlyFans is banning sexually explicit content beginning October 1 in what may very well be the dumbest business move ever. The news came as a shock to many of the site’s creators and subscribers since it’s basically known for being the go-to place for amatuer adult content.

Subscribers pay a monthly fee to follow their favorite creators, with OnlyFans taking a 20% cut of all proceeds. Last year, the site made roughly $2 billion from more than 130 million users. But pressure from its banking partners and payment providers has led the platform to change its policy on explicit content.

Naturally, Gay Twitter™ is not happy about the whole thing. Here’s what people are saying…