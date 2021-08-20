OnlyFans incurs the wrath of Gay Twitter™ after announcing ban on sexually explicit content

You’ve likely heard by now that OnlyFans is banning sexually explicit content beginning October 1 in what may very well be the dumbest business move ever. The news came as a shock to many of the site’s creators and subscribers since it’s basically known for being the go-to place for amatuer adult content.

Subscribers pay a monthly fee to follow their favorite creators, with OnlyFans taking a 20% cut of all proceeds. Last year, the site made roughly $2 billion from more than 130 million users. But pressure from its banking partners and payment providers has led the platform to change its policy on explicit content.

Naturally, Gay Twitter™ is not happy about the whole thing. Here’s what people are saying…

OnlyFans gays today pic.twitter.com/iC8MI7R9JT — Deep Dish Bussy (@thrussyqueen) August 20, 2021

What a dick move by OnlyFans. They should rebrand to OnlyDicks. — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) August 19, 2021

seems like onlyfans is going down a similar route to platforms like patreon, amazon ebooks, or steam where if you are making something horny there is sort of an ever shifting and arbitrarily applied TOS that is partially based on how famous or gay you are — D?CFUTURE (@topherflorence) August 19, 2021

I’m no business man but OnlyFans banning sexually explicit content seems unwise, like Grindr banning gay men — sarah schauer ? (@sarahschauer) August 19, 2021

With OnlyFans announcing that they will ban pornography starting in October, it is an appropriate time to reiterate that #SexWorkIsWork! pic.twitter.com/PJbkFX9KCX — Howie Hawkins (@HowieHawkins) August 20, 2021

The Only Fans decisions feels like when my theater camp marketed itself as a place that was okay to be gay but then tried to kick my ass out when they caught me [redacting] a [redacted] — Chris Murphy (@christress) August 19, 2021

Only fans wouldn’t be a company worth over one billion $ if it weren’t for sex workers but ok lol — ??kris? (@mysticgokus) August 20, 2021

I’m actually really pissed that a lot of the body diversity in porn was on Onlyfans. The bear studios cast almost exclusively white men. Most of the Black gay studios not casting fat folks. So… yeah I’m upset. — Parking Lot Fellatio Professional {They/Them} (@TrickiVisaj) August 20, 2021

The Great migration of 2021: the gays moving from Onlyfans to JustForFans. — Chris E. Teigen (@Ctofurr502) August 20, 2021

There’s so many layers to how fucked up all these jokes over onlyfans creators “finding a real job” are, but the fact that any of them are coming from gay men is disappointing. We have no business upholding these bullshit, puritanical, heteronormative “ideals”. Sex work is work! — Christopher Johnson (@Toph_Lo) August 20, 2021

Once I finish processing drag race & Solar Power I’ll work through the OnlyFans news. What a hectic week to be gay! — A Considerate Top ???????? (@AConsiderateTop) August 19, 2021

all the str8 men who are covertly homophobic but used onlyfans to pander to gays and then told all their other bros about the "easy money" must be scrambling today lmao — Cameron ? (@DenimOrBlack) August 20, 2021

THREAD: there's a lot of justifiable anger at OnlyFans right now for betraying the sex workers who made them rich. That's justified. In the end tho, like most tech issues, the root of this problem is monopoly power. OF was running a business in a "store" they rent instead of own. — Evan Greer (@evan_greer) August 20, 2021