OnlyFans just got its latest male celebrity member, pun intended

Musician Tommy Lee has already proven he’s not camera shy, and apparently he has a lot more to share with the world… for a fee.

The Mötley Crüe drummer announced he’s launching an OnlyFans page during the group’s final reunion performance in Las Vegas for their Stadium tour.

The move comes one month after Lee shirked Instagram’s nudity rules and posted a full-frontal photo. It remained up for several hours before the app removed it — it’s still on Twitter if you’re one of the few people who hasn’t seen it. But we understand if you’d like to keep it that way.

He later provided the messy context to a crowd of fans in San Antonio, Texas, attributing his overshare to being on a “mother f*cking bender.”

“A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a mother f*cking bender, bro,” Lee, 59, said. “I got f*cking sideways as f*ck and got naked and posted pictures of my d*ck.”

Addressing the Vegas crowd on Friday, he asked, “Should we play a little game of, ‘I’ll show you mine if you show me yours?’”

“Well, I already won. I showed you my sh*t,” he said. “They took it down off the internet.”

Lee then revealed his backside, with the words “Only Fans” scrawled across his rear. The crowed roared.

After the show, he posted a photo of his buttocks to Twitter, writing, “C*m join me over there for fun that Instagram won’t let us have here!”

“Yo, I’m Tommy Lee. Join me over at OnlyFans because I went the f*ck over there,” he said in a followup video posted to Twitter. “I’m tired of Instagram policing our bodies, so head on over to the wild side — OnlyFans. Let’s f*cking go,”

The price to access Lee’s content? A staggering $39.95 per month. We think we’ll pass!

Lee’s endowment re-entered the zeitgeist earlier this year via the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, which told the story of Lee’s infamous sex tape with ex-wife Pamela Anderson. In one scene, Lee (Sebastian Stan) converses with his penis, which was voiced by Jason Mantzoukas.