OnlyFans star Aaron Carter announces he and girlfriend are reproducing

This just in: Singer-turned-OnlyFans star Aaron Carter is going to be a father.

Carter made the big announcement on Instagram Live last night, telling followers he’s expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, whose name he recently had tattooed on his forehead.

“Obviously, I have a baby on the way,” Carter said, showing off the home pregnancy test. “I’m going to be a busy father for sure!”

Carter added that this was the “official announcement” and confirmed “we’re pregnant.”

Then he followed up the announcement with a shirtless pic post on Instagram along with the caption, “Dad bod.”

The baby news comes just weeks after Carter announced he was “single” when Martin was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

In late March, Carter wrote on social media “A bachelor’s life is no life for a single man,” along with the hashtag #Single.

“You don’t have to wait for someone to treat you bad repeatedly,” Aaron tweeted following Martin’s arrest. “All it takes is once, and if they get away with it that once, if they know they can treat you like that, then it sets the pattern for the future.”

But apparently they’ve since worked out their differences and are now preparing to be co-parents.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Carter has announced he’s going to be a dad. In November 2018, he tweeted that his then-girlfriend, Instagrammer Lina Valentina, “might just be expecting.”

They’re not. I’m in such an amazing place mentally, physically & emotionally. I finally bought my first home ? and I’m going to be proposing soon to my gf and we might just be expecting… ???? https://t.co/0IKfXtveYW — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) November 20, 2018

This, of course, ended up not being true and he and Valentina have long since broken up.

