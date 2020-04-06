OnlyFans star Bryan Hawn is hawking a bogus coronavirus cure on his YouTube page

OnlyFans star Bryan Hawn is currently hawking a bogus herbal remedy for COVID-19 on his YouTube channel.
The self-proclaimed “recording artist, fitness icon, and zoologist” is peddling a coronavirus miracle cure that he says “is literally equivalent to having a ventilator.”
In a 16-minute video posted over the weekend, Hawn claims he’s been suffering from a nasty bout of the virus since “probably around the beginning of February” after contracting it while “visiting southeast Asia around the end of December.”
“I want to tell people how I beat the virus,” Hawn says. “I didn’t go to the doctor. At the time it was just, I don’t know, it was crazy. And they were saying that they couldn’t really do much about it.”
Instead of seeking professional medical assistance, Hawn alleges he started taking a magical supplement called Deep Lung and his “hacking stopped immediately.”
According to the product description, Deep Lung is “as great as a lung tonic and rehabilitator for city dwellers breathing dirty air, cigarette smokers or their housemates, medicinal marijuana users, or anyone who wants support for stronger and healthier lungs.”
“90% of the people who are dying [from coronavirus] would not die if they had this supplement,” Hawn falsely claims.
In the video, Hawn also admits that, in addition to never going to the doctor, he hasn’t actually been tested for coronavirus, so he doesn’t know if he really has, er, had it.
He also insists that he’s not using the pandemic “to market myself or my brand.” Instead, he genuinely wants to help the “hundred of thousands of people that could potentially not die if they have this supplement.”
Sadly, many of Hawn’s followers actually seem to believe him:
Watch Hawn’s video below. Or don’t.
18 Comments
CityBoy300
More of an idiot or an attention whore? So hard to decide….
Brian
He has an OnlyFans page. I think we know which one he is.
lord.krath
Forsythia, much?
BrokebackBob
I think attention whore plus unfixable stupid plus scam artist plus con man plus 15 mins of fame ended 10 years ago plus butt too big and gynecomastia. Did that cover it?
Cam
Anybody pushing a phony cure should be brought up on a reckless endangerment charge.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Zoologist? A reference to his horsey face?
He has the sex appeal of a box of Pampers and should be arrested for profiteering in a national emergency…
Jared MacBride
I own a horse which has a much better face.
succubus
shut up fool
Cam
Isn’t it illegal to “Self proclaim” something that requires a degree or certification? I’m pretty sure he can’t “Self proclaim” as a zoologist. And making a Smurf village replica for his cats doesn’t count.
Donston
And the delusional narcissism jumped out.
I’m pretty sure this is the same dude who had a Youtube channel where all he did was lip-sync to pop songs while showing off his butt. I’m not knocking anyone’s hustle or someone’s way of getting attention to sustain their little egos, but anyone who takes this guy seriously needs to get a psychological check-up along with getting checked for Corona. And of course, he’s not gonna share that he’s getting a profit for alerting the public of this miracle drug. Did he ever even go to the hospital to see if he actually had Covid-19? The mess.
succubus
ive seen on another site that Cam and PWWO are supporting this fraud. just saying
Cam
Awwww, the right wing troll account got mad that I called out it’s support of bigotry so now tries to call names.
Bless your heart.
Tombear
I want to see a pic of him nude and erect.
sillyme
Anyone that subscribes to his fans only channel should have gotten a cure for stupidity, oh wait there isn’t one yet don’t think there will ever be one. Too bad they all need each other.
Invader7
And the FBI busts this moronic sociopathic self absorbed tool in 5,4,3,2,1 …….days/weeks/months..Hopefully days..And please let it be a couple of HOT FBI agents… You KNOW the type.
Black Pegasus
He’s an idiot but GNC nutrition stores promote products which makes all sorts of promises unproven by the FDA (Food & Drug Admin). There’s a legal loophole which allows “supplement” makers to sell you bullshtt. The fitness industry is filled with bogus products yet they’re all very legal.
frapachino
He used to work out in my gym and believe it or not was pretty low key , he always wore loose baggy sweat pants and a loose fitting t shirt but you could still tell he has a fantastic body under all that fabric and his a** was is indeed spectacular, his YouTube crap though is a boner killer!
djmcgamester
Does he just happen to sell this tea that coincidentally cures coronavirus symptoms? Pretty sure people have been arrested for selling fake cures. You know, even if he had it, it’s not unusual for it to pass on its own.