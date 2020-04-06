OnlyFans star Bryan Hawn is hawking a bogus coronavirus cure on his YouTube page

OnlyFans star Bryan Hawn is currently hawking a bogus herbal remedy for COVID-19 on his YouTube channel.

The self-proclaimed “recording artist, fitness icon, and zoologist” is peddling a coronavirus miracle cure that he says “is literally equivalent to having a ventilator.”

In a 16-minute video posted over the weekend, Hawn claims he’s been suffering from a nasty bout of the virus since “probably around the beginning of February” after contracting it while “visiting southeast Asia around the end of December.”

“I want to tell people how I beat the virus,” Hawn says. “I didn’t go to the doctor. At the time it was just, I don’t know, it was crazy. And they were saying that they couldn’t really do much about it.”

Instead of seeking professional medical assistance, Hawn alleges he started taking a magical supplement called Deep Lung and his “hacking stopped immediately.”

According to the product description, Deep Lung is “as great as a lung tonic and rehabilitator for city dwellers breathing dirty air, cigarette smokers or their housemates, medicinal marijuana users, or anyone who wants support for stronger and healthier lungs.”

“90% of the people who are dying [from coronavirus] would not die if they had this supplement,” Hawn falsely claims.

In the video, Hawn also admits that, in addition to never going to the doctor, he hasn’t actually been tested for coronavirus, so he doesn’t know if he really has, er, had it.

He also insists that he’s not using the pandemic “to market myself or my brand.” Instead, he genuinely wants to help the “hundred of thousands of people that could potentially not die if they have this supplement.”

Sadly, many of Hawn’s followers actually seem to believe him:

Watch Hawn’s video below. Or don’t.