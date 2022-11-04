Do OnlyFans users have different sexual attitudes than non-users?

Because OnlyFans is a site where adult performers regularly share sexual content with subscribers, one might think that its users would be more likely than nonusers to have positive views of sex.

A recent study, published in the Archives of Sexual Behaviors — possibly the first to examine the psychology of OnlyFans users — examined this very question. But its findings showed that users’ sexual attitudes were only slightly more positive than non-users.

The study surveyed 718 U.S. adults ages 18 to 71 (though the average age was 29). Of these adults, 348 used OnlyFans, including 219 men and 129 women.

The participants were asked how much they agreed with statements about their sexual attitudes. The statements included ones like “Sex is a very important part of life,” “Sex is primarily a bodily function, like eating,” “Sex is the closest form of communication between two people,” “Casual sex is acceptable,” “I would like to have sex with many partners,” and “Sex is best when you let yourself go and focus on your own pleasure.“

While OnlyFans users agreed with these statements slightly more than nonusers, the statistically significant difference between the two groups was still very small, PsyPost reported. The study also noted though that a person’s sexual attitudes are often affected by cultural upbringing rather than just what sort of content they view.

The study also found that the OnlyFans users surveyed were “predominantly white, married, men who identified as heterosexual or bisexual/pansexual,” characteristics that match existing literature on OnlyFans’ user base, lead researcher Stacey Diane Arañez Litam wrote.

“I think the biggest takeaway here is that individuals who create and access SEM (sexually explicit material)… are not significantly different than those who do not,” Litam told the publication.

“I believe this finding is important because it directly challenges stigmatizing attitudes that portray SEM users as deviant, hypersexual, and sexually permissive,” she added. “Ultimately, when it comes down to sexual attitudes, we are all more alike than different.”

OnlyFans became massively popular during March and April 2020, probably due to the massive unemployment, public shutdowns, and shelter-in-place orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The site boasts over 130 million users. Although it pledged to ban all SEM in August 2021, it quickly backtracked less than five days later.

Litam said that in future studies, she’d be curious to learn about what factors influence people to consume SEM and what sort of content these users request from SEM creators.

Anyone concerned about their partner’s interest in SEM should ask them what their desired outcomes or experiences are in viewing it, Litam said, especially since such content is often viewed for educational or emotional reasons that aren’t just related to sexual pleasure.