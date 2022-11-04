Oprah Winfrey finally reveals whether she’s backing Oz or Fetterman

Oprah Winfrey has finally publicly revealed who she’s backing in the Pennsylvania Senate Race. Last night, at a virtual town hall event, she said she would vote for Democrat John Fetterman if she could.

Up until now, Winfrey has avoided pledging allegiance to either candidate. Although a well-known Democratic supporter, Winfrey gave Fetterman’s opponent, Mehmet Oz, his first big break in TV. She has reportedly remained a friend of Oz’s. However, she avoided publicly endorsing his bid to enter politics as a Republican candidate.

“I said it was up to the citizens of Pennsylvania,” Winfrey said last night. “But I would tell y’all this — if I lived in Pennsylvania, I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman for many reasons.”

Fetterman expressed delight at Winfrey’s comments. He tweeted “WELCOME TO #TEAMFETTERMAN, @Oprah!! 🥰”

The race in Pennsylvania is a close one. Although the state has more registered Democratic voters, Fetterman’s health has emerged as a talking point. He’s still recovering from a stroke he had five months ago and experiencing ongoing auditory processing issues.

At their only live debate last week, Fetterman struggled with some of his answers. Oz, obviously more experienced at live TV, appeared the more polished candidate.

An opinion poll yesterday, commissioned by The Hill, showed Oz inching two points ahead of Fetterman. It’s the first time he’s been ahead and may explain why Winfrey felt moved to say something.

Should Oprah have spoken out earlier?

Online, her comments were welcomed by Fetterman supporters. However, some criticized her for not speaking out earlier.

@Oprah Many of us have been disappointed u have not spoken up. We met mehmet through you. You lent credibility to his quackery. Waiting 5 days before election seems “too little too late”, but I am glad to hear you utter these words even at this stage. John is clearly the better — Brenda 🌻 ☮️ 🧜‍♀️🐬🐋💙 🏳️‍🌈💔 (@dollfinswimmer) November 4, 2022

Too late I have zero respect for her now She should have done this months ago — Momofthe4ce (@MomWitch8) November 4, 2022

Others were just pleased she’s said something.

Guys, timing is everything. This is actually good timing. — It’s James & the Awful Truth🌻 (@TweetFiction) November 4, 2022

Explaining why she felt moved to voice an opinion on the midterms, Winfrey said she wanted to encourage everyone to vote.

“If we do not show up to vote, if we do not get fired up in this moment, the people who will be in power will begin making decisions for us. Decisions about how we care for our bodies, how we care for our kids, what books your children can read, who gets protected by the police and who gets targeted.”

“And right now, you have a say in these things we do,” she added.

Oz has not publicly responded to Winfrey’s support for his rival.