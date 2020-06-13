Oregon State cans footballer over racist, homophobic language

Oregon State University sophomore Rocco Carley found himself kicked off the football bench following an unearthed audio recording of the player using racist and homophobic language.

Coach Jonathan Smith and Athletic Director Scott Barnes worked in tandem to decide Carley should be removed from the team, The Salem Statesman Journal reports. Smith and Barnes took to Twitter to explain their actions.

“I became aware of the comments made by Rocco Carley earlier this evening,” Smith tweeted. “I immediately shared the audio with Scott Barnes. We both agreed this language and attitude is entirely unacceptable, regardless of circumstances or environment. I spoke with Rocco and dismissed him from the team. I will not tolerate racism or hate speech.”

Barnes echoed that statement in remarks of his own.

“Coach Smith informed me of the remarks made by one of our football student-athletes,” Barnes stated via the college’s Twitter account. “We are both disgusted by the remarks made, and agreed wholeheartedly that dismissing the student-athlete from the team is necessary and appropriate action. Racism of any kind is unacceptable in the Oregon State University athletic department. ”

Rocco Carley also released his own statement, an apology, via Twitter. “To my family, my community, and everyone I have associated with, I am sorry,” Carley said in the state. “This does not condone anything of what I have said, but I promise to you all that this video does not represent me. I was doing an accent of a Southern man and giving a very satire example of what we all thought would be funny. This in no way, shape or form makes what I said right.”

Carley appears to have since deleted his Twitter account. The audio recording itself has yet to leak publicly, though reports say at one point Carely says “I hate the Southern fried chicken n*ggers, I want all the gays and Muslims killed, the blacks can stay if they do my field work.”