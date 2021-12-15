Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter throws shade at JK Rowling

Original Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter has no time for JK Rowling using her platform to question trans rights.

Although not naming the Harry Potter author, Carter posted a tweet yesterday evening emphasizing the importance of supporting trans people.

“You don’t have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities.

“Life is just too short. I can’t imagine how it makes any sense to use one’s fame and resources to put others down.”

Two days earlier, Harry Potter author JK Rowling posted another gender-critical tweet, this time linking trans women to rape and suggesting anyone with a penis is, by default, a man.

In that tweet, Rowling reshared a story from the Times newspaper in the UK, headlined, “‘Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as women.” It concerned authorities in Scotland treating rape suspects per their gender identity. Rowling commented, “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.”

This is far from being the first time Rowling has questioned trans rights and identities. Last year she said trans activism was “erasing the concept of sex” She wrote a lengthy essay to explain her “deep concerns about the effect the trans rights movement”. She also promoted an online store that sells merchandise bearing anti-trans phrases.

Her latest tweet found her again being compared to one of her own creations: despised Harry Potter villain Dolores Umbridge.

Carter’s tweet, at the time of writing, has had over 85k likes and 15k retweets. Most of the commentators, including many trans people, welcomed Wonder Woman wading into the discussion.

