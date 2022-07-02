Orlando Bloom’s O-face, Michael Turchin’s fever, & Matteo Lane’s tip

This week Lori Lightfoot said what we’re all thinking about Clarence Thomas, a former Disney star launched his OnlyFans, and Joel Kim Booster talked threesomes. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Ashley Mckenzie got some sun.
Brad Goreski wore mesh.
David Gandy fell overboard.
Michael Turchin had island fever.
Evan Lamicella showered outside.
Titanius Maximus glistened.
Miles McMillan attempted a split.
Ricky Martin held on tight.
Shomari Francis poured champagne.
Matthew Camp wore a hat.
Lokies Khan got in the pool.
Matteo Lane censored himself.
Garrett Swann had a burger.
Sean Grandillo had a smoke.
Eliad Cohen had a drink.
Matthew Dubbe kicked Chris Salvatore‘s ass.
Ryan Phillippe soaked up some Vitamin D.
Orlando Bloom lifted weights.
Benjamin Shepherd pulled down his pants.
And Max Emerson spanked Andres Camilo.
Mario
I see Queerty is once again promoting the former anti-gay Congressman Aaron Schock’s boyfriend, Eliad Cohen.
DarkZephyr
Based on what you usually post, I suppose the thing that upsets you about it is that he’s *formerly* anti-gay.
inbama
@DarkZephyr
Good one, but I thought we weren’t supposed to have sex with the disgraced Schock.
Not that he’s asked me lately.
Mario
DarkZephyr:
I didn’t like Schock when he was in office or after he left office.
I always found him to be a narcissistic phony.
Man About Town
What the heck is Ricky Martin wearing? I’ve never seen anything like that, not even in a dungeon!