Orthodox TV reporter Yair Cherki comes out as gay: “I love men and I love God”

A prominent Israeli television journalist has come out as gay.

Yair Cherki, a correspondent on Channel 12, Israel’s most watched network, made the announcement in a social media post on Tuesday.

“I tremble as I write these words,” Cherki began his statement, according to the Times of Israel. “I love men and I love God, and this is neither contradictory nor new.”

Cherki grew up in a religious community and is the son of a local rabbi, the outlet noted. After serving in the military, Cherki was hired as a religious affairs reporter for the network, a position he has held since 2014.

In his statement, he addressed the conflict between his religious beliefs and his sexuality and how it was something he tried to “reconcile” within himself “in all kinds of ways.”

Like many of us do before sharing our truth for the first time, Cherki said he had wrestled with coming out earlier but hadn’t been able to go through with it.

“But now I am 30 years old, and I write not because I have the strength to write, but because I have no strength to be silent. [But I also write] for my son who has not yet come into this world,” he added. “This is neither a trend nor a political statement: It is simply who I am.”

He also acknowledged how being his authentic self won’t sit well with some friends and family.

“I know that this truth that I shared here saddens people dear to me who I love very much and that love me [too],” he continued. “I hope you find the place in your soul that will allow you to discuss this properly.”

The paper noted that Cherki recently cut off his payot, the side curls worn by some Orthodox men and boys.

As a testament to how well-liked Cherki is a person and journalist, his post has received more than 88K likes on Facebook and nearly 31K on Twitter.

“Yair, I have to say that this is one of the most delicate, sensitive, brave and beautiful posts I’ve read,” wrote one follower.

“You are a brave, amazing and inspiring man with and regardless of this post. God loves you just as you are, and you know it. Good luck with everything,” added another.

“You are a badass. Just a cannon!!! I have always held you highly.Now I appreciate you a million times!!!!!!,” commented a third.

Support for Cherki also extended to politicians from across the country’s political spectrum as members from different parties responded to his post with words of encouragement, the Times of Israel said.

Welcome to the family, Yair. Mazel tov!

