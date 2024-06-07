The first *official* Friday of Pride month is officially one for the books, with massive moments from some of our favorite queer and allied artists dropping this week. It’s always an exciting couple of week’s for LGBTQ+ artists in June, and this week is proving just that with new music from Kylie, Charli, Omar and more.

Get into it in this new edition of “bop after bop”…..

“Midnight Ride” by Orville Peck, Kylie Minogue, Diplo

What a trio, huh? Pop music legend Kylie Minogue has brought our favorite queer cowboy, Orville Peck, and DJ/producer Diplo along for a “Midnight Ride.” After Kylie and Orville debuted the track during Minogue’s legendary OUTLOUD at WeHo Pride headline set, fans were eager to add this western-inspired bop with its thumping dance floor sensibilities to their playlists. Now that it’s been unleashed into the world, we’re all ready to join this rodeo.

“365” by Charli XCX

Brat week is here and has taken Gay Twitter™ and the pop world by storm. Charli XCX has released her sixth studio album “Brat” (arguably her best yet) and it’s delivered all of the bratty, hedonistic hyper pop we have all craved this summer. “365” encapsulates the album’s infectious energy with its in-your-face “party girl” punch, and trust me, you’ll want to keep “bumpin’ that” all summer long.

“Be Your Girl” by John Duff

John Duff’s “Be Your Girl” takes us on a journey back to a glamorous, imaginary past where showmanship mixes with unrequited love, channeling Tom Jones charm and Cher-like diva power. It’s the first single from his upcoming debut album, blending disco beats with 1940s-inspired vibes that show off a knack for merging classic influences with modern flair. The music video adds to the nostalgia, a visual feast of choreographed splendor that fits perfectly with the track.

“Less of You” by Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo delving into ’80s synthpop? It’s unexpected but more than welcome from queer pop’s golden boy. “Less of You” is a dreamy, blurred bop that captures the heartbroken, “dancing on my own” feeling we all know well. Even through a vocoder, Apollo’s voice tugs at the soul and confirms that we definitely do not want less of this from Omar; we want more.

“I CAN’T LOSE YOU” by Confidence Man

The momentum behind Aussie electro-pop duo Confidence Man is accelerating, and you need to catch up before it’s too late. “I CAN’T LOSE YOU” is the dance-pop banger that is kicking their speed onto the scene into maximum overdrive. A pulsating, instant ear worm upon first listen, you simply just need to hit play and you’ll be twirling with queer, deep house euphoria.

“NO ILYS” by Bradley Gibson

Bradley Gibson is beckoning us in with his smooth, sensual bop “NO ILYS.” After conquering Broadway with standout roles in Rocky, A Bronx Tale, and The Lion King, and making a splash on the silver screen in Fire Island, Gibson’s really got it all, and this impressive, vibey pop single is proof that there are plenty of “ilys” to go around for this rising artist.

“DEADNAME (Find You)” by Cassie Taylor

Cassie Taylor’s latest single, “DEADNAME (Find You)”, featuring Cuee and Dante Foley, is not only an atmospheric jam—it’s an anthem of solidarity and support for trans and nonbinary communities. The track, accompanied by a music video filmed during a Kansas City queer event, blends uptempo western disco beats with thought-provoking lyrics that feel as celebratory as the video suggests. With 50% of proceeds benefiting the nonprofit Point of Pride, which provides vital gender-affirming care and support, every play and download of “DEADNAME (Find You)” contributes to making a tangible difference in the lives of LGBTQ+ people, and Taylor’s commitment to advocacy makes this track a must-listen.

“Down for the Ride” by Yavin

Yavin is embracing his corny side with latest single, “Down for the Ride,” a lighthearted, string-heavy bop that harks back to the romantic nostalgia of classic rom-coms. The track is a celebration of the cheesy love stories that Yavin is continuously inspired by, and by relishing in the clichés that helped create this track, Yavin is queering the canon in the indie pop space.

