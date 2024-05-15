Image Credits: Instagram, @auramayari (left) | Orville Peck in “How Far Will We Take It?,” Warner Records (center) | Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked,’ Universal Pictures (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Culture Catch-Up

HOWDY, PARTNER!: While accepting the Vito Russo Award at this past weekend’s GLAAD Awards, country crooner Orville Peck hard-launched his handsome (and maskless!) partner William Mikelson, with a little help from… Jennifer Lawrence? [Gay Times]

WHY SO SERIOUS?: Following a wave of controversy and the cancellation of her long-running daytime talk show, Ellen Degeneres is set to return to her stand-up roots with a new tour and her “last” comedy special coming to Netflix, teasing, “Yes, I’m going to talk about it.” [LGBTQNation]

WE DON’T GIVE A TWINK: OoooahahaaAAAHHHHHH! It’s here! The official Wicked trailer is here! Oh, sure, there was a Super Bowl teaser spot, but this one’s for the gays! There’s singing, there’s dancing, there’s Jonathan Bailey’s hot AF Fiyero, there’s Dr. Dillamond the (literal) GOAT, and there’s Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo looking absolutely fabulous as our favorite witches. Oh Shiz, this is gonna be wicked good!

HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE: Elite hottie Omar Ayuso‘s never really been shy, but it was still surprising to see him flash some cheek on Instagram this week in the form of a painting of his bare bum. Talk about a Renassance! [Queerty]

CAT-EGORY IS: Broadway and the ballroom meet in the highly anticipated Cats: The Jellicle Ball, which transforms the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical into a celebration of Black and Brown queer identity, and INTO‘s got your exclusive first look behind the scenes. [INTO]

SPELLBINDING: Ready for more witchy goodness? Rising queer alt-pop star Karin Ann‘s fiery folk anthem “I Don’t Believe In God” comes complete with a powerful narrative-driven video that features Drag Race winner Willow Pill, Queer As Folk‘s Fin Argus, pop legend Imogen Heap, and more. Check it out:

STILL FAB?: For the first time since Rolling Stone published their exposé on the drama on the set of Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski opens up about the Fab Five’s on-and-off dynamic—likening them to a “middle-aged boy band”—and Bobby Berk’s design expert replacement, Jeremiah Brent [Entertainment Tonight]

MONSOON SEASON: Queen Of All Queens, queen of Broadway, and now television, too? Jinkx Monsoon is receiving raves for her villainous turn as the musical Maestro in the latest episode of Doctor Who, and we are absolutely here for her global domination. [INTO]

BOYFRIEND MATERIAL: Challengers star Josh O’Connor continues to prove why he’s the internet crush du jour with this first-look teaser at upcoming gay teen rom-com Bonus Track, a film he co-wrote and even has a small supporting role in (featuring original music from Olly Alexander, no less)! *Swoon*

CHOSEN COVEN: At a Disney press event this week, Joe Locke, Kathryn Hahn, and Patti Lupone were on-hand to announce Agatha All Along—the series all about the beloved Marvel anti-hero—would hit Disney+ on September 18. Oh, and Lupone let slip that it’s a musical! [Variety]

THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM: They only just announced a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel, but Taylor Zakhar Perez is already pulling for a another? The hunky star actually has some pretty beautiful thoughts on why a trilogy would be so impactful. [Queerty]

ASSUME THE POSITION: Every queen has her castle, every castle has a “Dungeon,” and Drag Race Season 15 star Aura Mayari wants to show you hers with a sexy debut single and visuals that more than deliver on the whips, chains, and fire choreo!

The Final Hump

Don’t take this the wrong way, but gay people are pretty funny, don’t you think? Getting a hilarious head start on Pride Month this year, the brand-new LGBTQ+ comedy special Laugh Proud will receive a special theatrical engagement in Los Angeles theaters on May 17 before arriving to VOD platforms on May 30. Helmed by queer indie mainstay Quentin Lee (Last Summer Of Nathan Lee, Gay Hollywood Dad), the taped-in-front-of-a-live-audience show puts the spotlight on nine comics representing the breadth of our community, featuring both rising names in the comedy world—including “the world’s first intersex comedian” 7G—and some seasoned veterans. In the latter camp, the legendary Jason Stuart is one of pros to take the stage, and Queerty has your exclusive peek at his set in this special preview clip below:

