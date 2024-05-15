Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:
What To Watch
Your dose of fabulosi-TEA
Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer.
- Interview With The Vampire, Season 2 — Now Streaming (AMC+): The long-awaited return of this queer-forward take on Anne Rice’s novel takes the bloody-good drama to Paris.
- Bridgerton, Season 3 – Part 1 — May 16 (Netflix): The sexy, saucy Regency Era drama is back with a season that promises to feature more Jonathan Bailey and its first queer romance.
- Danny Will Die Alone — May 16 (Dekkoo): Based on his podcast Dying Alone Together, Jack Tracy created and stars in this series about being a modern, gay, single man in New York City.
- Dr. Jackie: Unlicensed Therapist, Season 2 — May 16 (OUTtv): Jackie Beat is a beloved drag icon… and an awful therapist to her famous friends in this funny, filthy web series.
- I Saw The TV Glow — May 17 (Theaters): Expanding into theaters nationwide this week is this dark, chilling queer coming-of-age fantasy starring Justice Smith & Brigette Lundy-Paine.
- Laugh Proud — May 17 (LA Theaters): Indie stalwart Quentin Lee has assembled a group of veteran and up-and-coming LGBTQ+ comics for this riotous queer comedy special.
- Power — May 17 (Netflix): Black, trans director Yance Ford follows up his Oscar-nominated Strong Island with an urgent, eye-opening new doc about the history of American policing.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 — May 17 (Paramount+): Eight iconic Drag Race queens head back to the Werk Room to compete, but with a twist: This time, it’s for charity!
- The Strangers: Chapter 1 — May 17 (Theaters): The next chapter in this horrifying home invasion series stars Riverdale favorite Madelaine Petsch and out gay hunk Froy Gutierrez.
Culture Catch-Up
HOWDY, PARTNER!: While accepting the Vito Russo Award at this past weekend’s GLAAD Awards, country crooner Orville Peck hard-launched his handsome (and maskless!) partner William Mikelson, with a little help from… Jennifer Lawrence? [Gay Times]
WHY SO SERIOUS?: Following a wave of controversy and the cancellation of her long-running daytime talk show, Ellen Degeneres is set to return to her stand-up roots with a new tour and her “last” comedy special coming to Netflix, teasing, “Yes, I’m going to talk about it.” [LGBTQNation]
WE DON’T GIVE A TWINK: OoooahahaaAAAHHHHHH! It’s here! The official Wicked trailer is here! Oh, sure, there was a Super Bowl teaser spot, but this one’s for the gays! There’s singing, there’s dancing, there’s Jonathan Bailey’s hot AF Fiyero, there’s Dr. Dillamond the (literal) GOAT, and there’s Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo looking absolutely fabulous as our favorite witches. Oh Shiz, this is gonna be wicked good!
HANG IT IN THE LOUVRE: Elite hottie Omar Ayuso‘s never really been shy, but it was still surprising to see him flash some cheek on Instagram this week in the form of a painting of his bare bum. Talk about a Renassance! [Queerty]
CAT-EGORY IS: Broadway and the ballroom meet in the highly anticipated Cats: The Jellicle Ball, which transforms the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical into a celebration of Black and Brown queer identity, and INTO‘s got your exclusive first look behind the scenes. [INTO]
SPELLBINDING: Ready for more witchy goodness? Rising queer alt-pop star Karin Ann‘s fiery folk anthem “I Don’t Believe In God” comes complete with a powerful narrative-driven video that features Drag Race winner Willow Pill, Queer As Folk‘s Fin Argus, pop legend Imogen Heap, and more. Check it out:
STILL FAB?: For the first time since Rolling Stone published their exposé on the drama on the set of Queer Eye, Antoni Porowski opens up about the Fab Five’s on-and-off dynamic—likening them to a “middle-aged boy band”—and Bobby Berk’s design expert replacement, Jeremiah Brent [Entertainment Tonight]
MONSOON SEASON: Queen Of All Queens, queen of Broadway, and now television, too? Jinkx Monsoon is receiving raves for her villainous turn as the musical Maestro in the latest episode of Doctor Who, and we are absolutely here for her global domination. [INTO]
BOYFRIEND MATERIAL: Challengers star Josh O’Connor continues to prove why he’s the internet crush du jour with this first-look teaser at upcoming gay teen rom-com Bonus Track, a film he co-wrote and even has a small supporting role in (featuring original music from Olly Alexander, no less)! *Swoon*
CHOSEN COVEN: At a Disney press event this week, Joe Locke, Kathryn Hahn, and Patti Lupone were on-hand to announce Agatha All Along—the series all about the beloved Marvel anti-hero—would hit Disney+ on September 18. Oh, and Lupone let slip that it’s a musical! [Variety]
THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM: They only just announced a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel, but Taylor Zakhar Perez is already pulling for a another? The hunky star actually has some pretty beautiful thoughts on why a trilogy would be so impactful. [Queerty]
ASSUME THE POSITION: Every queen has her castle, every castle has a “Dungeon,” and Drag Race Season 15 star Aura Mayari wants to show you hers with a sexy debut single and visuals that more than deliver on the whips, chains, and fire choreo!
The Final Hump
Don’t take this the wrong way, but gay people are pretty funny, don’t you think? Getting a hilarious head start on Pride Month this year, the brand-new LGBTQ+ comedy special Laugh Proud will receive a special theatrical engagement in Los Angeles theaters on May 17 before arriving to VOD platforms on May 30. Helmed by queer indie mainstay Quentin Lee (Last Summer Of Nathan Lee, Gay Hollywood Dad), the taped-in-front-of-a-live-audience show puts the spotlight on nine comics representing the breadth of our community, featuring both rising names in the comedy world—including “the world’s first intersex comedian” 7G—and some seasoned veterans. In the latter camp, the legendary Jason Stuart is one of pros to take the stage, and Queerty has your exclusive peek at his set in this special preview clip below:
Related*
Andrew Scott thinks fans will “love” his erotic, new role
British actor Jonathan Bailey also announced a big new movie role this week: “My nightmare has come true.”
Don't forget to share:
2 Comments*
-
-
JTinToronto
I’m sorry but when did Imogen Heap because a “Pop Legend”. Legend? Really? Her highest peaking song in the UK was #56, her highest peaking song in the u.s. was #91. Pop LEGEND????????
dbmcvey
Chart history isn’t an indicator of importance. Look at the Velvet Underground, the Ramones, Bob Marley… I’m sure with a little research I could come up with more.