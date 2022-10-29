Oscar Isaac admits he’s “always been a c*ck tease”, begs interviewer not to “drain” him

We don’t know what compelled world-class daddy Oscar Isaac to call himself a “c*ck tease” during an interview this week. We just hope he knows his fans are behind him one hundred percent.

During a presser with Collider for his upcoming graphic novel Head Wounds: Sparrow for Legendary Comics, the star took a moment to make a revealing admission.

When asked about a possible second season of Moon Knight, his Marvel series on Disney+, Isaac decided to play it coy by saying the least coy thing possible.

Who can relate?:

I had to watch this to see if he actually said that and lo and behold https://t.co/JF6acJWXwr pic.twitter.com/Cn3SDogjYM — t⋆a⋆m (@tam_whambam) October 27, 2022

“We can’t definitively say that,” Isaac vaguely answers. “I need my teasing abilities; can’t drain me of those.”

Head Wounds co-creator John Alvey remarks, “Such a tease.”

“What a c*ck tease I am,” Isaac immediately states, adding, “Always been.”

Alvey then quietly confirms, “It’s true.”

Before Isaac is dragged off to horny jail, we’d like to acknowledge his contributions to c*ck tease culture. From his comments on his bodacious backside and “ethnic hips” to his bromantic-without-the-B connection with Pedro Pascal, he’s a pro at keeping us well-fed.

His explicitly nude turn in the HBO Scenes from A Marriage mini-series was a c*ck-teasing revelation. Even his wildly charged red carpet moment with Jessica Chastain to promote the show gave everything he needed to give.

Don’t even get us started on that “eight inches isn’t enough for you” clip.

If you still need a prepper for the mysterious Moon Knight content to come, check out the first season:

