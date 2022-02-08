The Oscar nominations are in and Lady Gaga fans are having a collective meltdown

The 94th annual Academy Awards nominations are in and already the mud-slinging has begun.

Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the nominations with the help of “movie fans” in several cities around the US. Some major snubs and surprises kept the announcement interesting, and will no doubt make for some interesting campaigns ahead of the March 27 ceremony.

Most notably, the Academy snubbed director Denis Villeneuve for a Best Director nomination, despite Dune landing 10 nominations.

Lady Gaga also missed a spot in the Best Actress category for her no-holds-barred performance in House of Gucci, as did previous winner Jennifer Hudson, for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Respect. Meanwhile, actress Kristen Stewart scored a Best Actress nod for her work in Spencer, the movie’s sole nomination.

Blockbusters No Time to Die and Spider-Man: No Way Home also were absent in the Best Picture category, while the divisive Nightmare Alley and Don’t Look Up both grabbed nominations.

On the other hand, fans of singers Billie Eilish and Beyoncé both have reason to rejoice, as the singers each grabbed nominations for Best Original Song.

Supporters of queer representation celebrated nominations for The Power of the Dog, the aforementioned Stewart in Spencer, and out-actress Ariana DeBose’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress in West Side Story.

Now, the tweets…

Me to the Oscars after they snubbed Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/5nEgXhUuR1 — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 8, 2022

How I’m the did Denis Villeneuve not get nominated for best director? Wow. #OscarNoms #OscarSnub — Comedian Of Cinema (@ComedianCinema) February 8, 2022

Two of the best movies I saw last year were "Respect" and "House Of Gucci." I am disappointed with #TheAcademy for their snubbing of both #JenniferHudson and #LadyGaga for nomination as #BestActress. #OscarSnub pic.twitter.com/ffSG6kbuW0 — ? William ? (@augustkobs) February 8, 2022

Tried to watch #KristenStewart in #Spencer… ugh, couldn’t do it. Her Christmas movie was better than that performance. #Gaga, on the other hand, incredible. #oscarsnub — Missy Smith (@missysmith3) February 8, 2022

So disappointed and disgusted while watching #OscarNoms live. Lady Gaga deserves that nomination and @TheAcademy snubbed her.

Academy voters y’all better watch your back because I’m very mad! @ladygaga, don’t worry, you will always be my beloved, can’t wait to meet you. ?? pic.twitter.com/8X8XtzPT5G — Patry Reggiani (@patry_reggiani) February 8, 2022

lady gaga plotting revenge from deep inside the lee strasberg institute, which she has armed somehow — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) February 8, 2022

I’m just not understanding why @RespectMovie and it’s cast aren’t getting nominations. They all gave stunning performances. #oscarsnub #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/0MZrzSFzZL — Hot Mess & Blessed (@HotMessBless) February 8, 2022

Lady Gaga was the only lead actress to be nominated at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice, and BAFTAs this year. She also earned the same 4 nominations in 2019 for “A Star Is Born.” — Lady Gaga Now ??? (@ladygaganownet) February 8, 2022

BIG SNUB!! NO LADY GAGA BEST ACTRESS NOM FOR HOUSE OF GUCCI!!! — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) February 8, 2022

breathe if you agree that lady gaga deserved to be nominated as best actress at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/tkcBm2gpBL — The Countess ? (@HausOfMANiCURE) February 8, 2022

I don't want to gloat too much this morning while others are surely seething but KRISTEN GODDAMN STEWART#Oscars #OscarNoms — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) February 8, 2022

This is a very tragic list. Again @theacademy proves how off base they are. Pointless hype, @ladygaga had the BIGGEST name in cinema this year and delivered the BIGGEST performance. I cannot keep supporting a platform that is so skewed. #oscarsnub — ??.? ? (@BrandonBogue) February 8, 2022

Lady Gaga is still an academy award winner and that’s all that matters — gaga ? (@thegagasource_) February 8, 2022

Here’s the full list of nominees…

Best Picture

“Belfast”

“Coda”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Best Actor

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Judy Dench (“Belfast”)

Kristen Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Troy Kotsur (“Coda”)

Ciaran Hinds (“Belfast”)

Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)

J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)

Best Animated Feature

“Encanto”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best International Feature

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana”

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension”

“Attica”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Writing With Fire”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder (“Coda”)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe (“Drive My Car”)

Jon Spaihts (“Dune”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Adam McKay (“Don’t Look Up”)

Zach Baylin (“King Richard”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (“The Worst Person in the Worst”)

Best Cinematography

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Film Editing

“Don’t Look up”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Best Production Design

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

“West Side Story”

Best Score

Nicholas Britell (“Don’t Look Up”)

Hans Zimmer (“Dune”)

Germaine Franco (“Encanto”)

Alberto Iglesias (“Parallel Mothers”)

Jonny Greenwood (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

“Dos Orugitas” from “Encanto”

“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”

“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America”

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“House of Gucci”

Best Costume Design

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

“Cyrano”

Best Visual Effects

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Sound

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

“No Time to Die”

Best Animated Short Film

“Affairs of the Art”

“Bestia”

“Boxballet”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

Best Live-Action Short Film

“Ala Kachuu- Take and Run”

“The Dress”

“The Long Goodbye”

“On My Mind”

“Please Hold”