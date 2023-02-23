Paul Mescal says he’s been groped by “creepy” fans, shown naked photos of himself on their phones

Paul Mescal, the Irish actor up for the Academy Award for Best Actor this year, has talked about the highs and lows of fame in a new interview. One of the downsides is fans who get too physical with him.

The 27-year-old was speaking to London’s ES magazine. He recounted an experience when he was recently performing in the classic A Streetcar Named Desire at London’s Almeida Theatre.

Mescal found fame with his starring role in the BBC drama, Normal People (2020). He said he ran into a fan outside the theatre recently. Speaking of the attention, he said, “97 percent of it is really nice. Then 3 percent is somebody, like, grabbing your ass.”

He then explained: “As we posed for it [photo], she put her hand on my ass. I thought it was an accident, so I like [awkwardly edges himself away], “but the hand followed. I remember tensing up and feeling just, like, fury.”

“I turned to her and said, ‘What’re you doing? Take your hand off my ass’. The last thing I want to do, is call somebody out in front of the theatre. It’s uncomfortable for everyone involved. But it was really not okay. It was so gross, creepy.”

In A Streetcar Named Desire, Mescal takes on the role of Stanley. The acclaimed production will transfer to London’s West End next month.

Aftersun and Gladiator

Mescal’s Best Actor nomination is for his role in Aftersun. He plays Calum, a father with mental health challenges who takes a vacation with his 11-year-old daughter.

He is up against Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, Brendan Fraser for The Whale and Bill Nighy for Living.

Mescal told ES he was looking forward to the evening but was not expecting to walk away with the trophy.

“Look, I’m not going to win. So it’s kind of low-stakes pressure. I can basically just sit back and enjoy it.”

He went on to say that the sudden fame afforded him by Normal People took some getting used to.

“Like I had this woman who said she had a naked picture of me, a screenshot from the show, as the wallpaper on her phone. And it was mad to me — like, she wasn’t doing it to be incendiary, I think she was genuinely trying to tell me she was a big fan but it just felt very weird. I didn’t like it.”

“When Normal People came out, the attention was a bit affronting. It was like, ‘This is f*cking crazy.’ Now I’m a bit more comfortable with it. I realized, like, this can consume me and I can be pissed off with every person who has a naked picture of me stashed somewhere or I can just let it go. It’s the internet.”

He also notes that female stars tend to have things much worse when it comes to unwanted attention.

With his Oscar nomination, Mescal’s star is only set to rise. He’s due to begin filming Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel this summer.