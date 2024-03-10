Oscars 2024: The complete list of winners

And the Oscar goes to...

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple 🍭

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster 🌈, Nyad 🍭

America Ferrera, Barbie

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona 🍭

Robot Dreams

Best Picture

American Fiction 🍭

Anatomy of a Fall 🍭

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro 🍭

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things 🍭

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall 🍭

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things 🍭

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad 🍭

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon 🌈

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall 🍭

Carey Mulligan, Maestro 🍭

Emma Stone, Poor Things 🍭

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro 🍭

Colman Domingo 🌈, Rustin 🍭

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction 🍭

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things 🍭

Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sterling K Brown, American Fiction 🍭

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall 🍭

The Holdovers

Past Lives

May December

Maestro 🍭

Best Adapted Screenplay

Barbie

Poor Things 🍭

American Fiction 🍭

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

International Feature

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro 🍭

Oppenheimer

Poor Things 🍭

Production Design

Barbie

Poor Things 🍭

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Original Score

American Fiction 🍭

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things 🍭

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie 🌈

Editing

Oppenheimer

The Holdovers

Anatomy of a Fall 🍭

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things 🍭

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Costume Design

Barbie

Poor Things 🍭

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Napoleon

Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro 🍭

Oppenheimer

Poor Things 🍭

Society of the Snow

Sound

The Creator

Maestro 🍭

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning 🍭

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó