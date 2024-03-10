And the Oscar goes to...

Oscars 2024: The complete list of winners

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 12: Oscar statues, backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Put on your jammies, pop open a bottle of bubbly, and get settled in because it’s Oscars night (a.k.a. The Gay Super Bowl) and you know it’s gonna be a looooong evening.

We’re keeping a running tab of all the night’s winners here, which we’ll update in bold as each one is announced. We’ve indicated all openly LGBTQ+ nominees with a 🌈 and films with specific LGBTQ+ themes or prominent queer characters with a 🍭.

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple 🍭
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster 🌈, Nyad 🍭
America Ferrera, Barbie

Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Animated Feature

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona 🍭
Robot Dreams

Best Picture

American Fiction 🍭
Anatomy of a Fall 🍭
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro 🍭
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things 🍭
The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall 🍭
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things 🍭
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Nyad 🍭
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon 🌈
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall 🍭
Carey Mulligan, Maestro 🍭
Emma Stone, Poor Things 🍭

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro 🍭
Colman Domingo 🌈, Rustin 🍭
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction 🍭

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things 🍭
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sterling K Brown, American Fiction 🍭

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall 🍭
The Holdovers
Past Lives
May December
Maestro 🍭

Best Adapted Screenplay

Barbie
Poor Things 🍭
American Fiction 🍭
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

International Feature

Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Cinematography

El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro 🍭
Oppenheimer
Poor Things 🍭

Production Design

Barbie
Poor Things 🍭
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon

Original Score

American Fiction 🍭
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things 🍭

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie 🌈

Editing

Oppenheimer
The Holdovers
Anatomy of a Fall 🍭
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things 🍭

Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Costume Design

Barbie
Poor Things 🍭
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Napoleon

Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro 🍭
Oppenheimer
Poor Things 🍭
Society of the Snow

Sound

The Creator
Maestro 🍭
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning 🍭
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

