Oscars 2024: The complete list of winners

Best Supporting Actress
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple 🍭
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster 🌈, Nyad 🍭
America Ferrera, Barbie
Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Animated Feature
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona 🍭
Robot Dreams
Best Picture
American Fiction 🍭
Anatomy of a Fall 🍭
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro 🍭
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things 🍭
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall 🍭
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things 🍭
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Nyad 🍭
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon 🌈
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall 🍭
Carey Mulligan, Maestro 🍭
Emma Stone, Poor Things 🍭
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro 🍭
Colman Domingo 🌈, Rustin 🍭
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction 🍭
Best Supporting Actor
Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things 🍭
Robert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sterling K Brown, American Fiction 🍭
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall 🍭
The Holdovers
Past Lives
May December
Maestro 🍭
Best Adapted Screenplay
Barbie
Poor Things 🍭
American Fiction 🍭
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
International Feature
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro 🍭
Oppenheimer
Poor Things 🍭
Production Design
Barbie
Poor Things 🍭
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Original Score
American Fiction 🍭
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things 🍭
Original Song
“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie
“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie 🌈
Editing
Oppenheimer
The Holdovers
Anatomy of a Fall 🍭
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things 🍭
Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Costume Design
Barbie
Poor Things 🍭
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Napoleon
Makeup & Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro 🍭
Oppenheimer
Poor Things 🍭
Society of the Snow
Sound
The Creator
Maestro 🍭
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning 🍭
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
