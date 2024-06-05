Our 15 favorite cover versions of Madonna songs

No singer can combine seemingly vapid lyrics with a bubblegum beat and transform it into an iconic anthem quite like Madonna. After all, that’s exactly why she is known as the Queen of Pop, and that’s exactly why over 1.6 million people showed up in Rio to the culmination of her Celebration Tour last month—which made history as the largest standalone concert ever.

.@Madonna makes history in Rio tonight marking the largest ever standalone concert for any artist, with over 1.6 million fans attending as she closes The Celebration Tour! pic.twitter.com/czryOx2q6i — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 5, 2024

More than 40 years since the start of her epic career, Madonna’s stage persona still slaps. And what’s even more impressive is that her music has continuously stood the test of time, which explains why so many people have taken to covering some of her greatest hits over the years.

In celebration of Pride Month—and Madonna’s all around rockstar LGBTQ+ advocacy– the following is a list of her most impactful songs covered by other musicians. Some of these cover teeter on being deep cuts, but they are all deeply entertaining and illustrate just how far-reaching Madonna’s influence has been in the music industry.

“Causing a Commotion” by Bright Light Bright Light

The main draw in this cover isn’t just singer Rod Thomas’ lower registered voice, it’s also the reworking and addition of a nu-disco beat. These elements give the song a more casual flair that wouldn’t be out of place at a gay lounge, perhaps where patrons are sipping on Pride-themed cocktails.