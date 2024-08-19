Nigel Owens made headlines in 2007 when he came out as gay. At the time, the Welshman was a top-level rugby referee, overseeing games all over the world. Many consider him one of the greatest rugby referees of all time.

Now aged 53, he retired in 2020 following a 17-year career in the sport.

Owens made headlines for other reasons last week… when he wed his partner, schoolteacher Barrie Jones-Davies.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

The two men got wed at the Cliff Hotel & Spa in Gwbert, overlooking the stunning Cardigan Bay, in Wales. The ceremony took place Saturday, August 10, according to Wales Online.

The reception boasted a rugby theme, with tables named after stadiums, such as the local Principality Stadium.

Owens said on Instagram that it was “the most amazing day,” and “the proudest of my life”.

Owens shared a beautiful video montage of the day on his Instagram. Watch it below.

The men also shared a wedding photo of themselves against the stunning scenery.

Since retiring from refereeing, Owens has concentrated on media work, He co-presents the Welsh-language shows Jonathan and Bwrw’r Bar (‘Hitting the Bar’) on Welsh TV. He’s also turned his hand to farming and owns several cows. On Instagram, he said he was delighted to get back from his wedding to discover one of his cows had given birth to a calf.

Plans to adopt

Last year, Owens revealed he’d turned down the opportunity to join the South Africa rugby squad’s coaching team in preparation for the World Cup. He said he did so because of commitments on his farm and in Wales. But also because he and partner Barrie are hoping to soon become parents.

“We are currently in the final stages of the adoption process and will hopefully be starting our family in the coming months,” Owens wrote for Wales Online.

“There’s not too much I can say at the moment about the process itself, but we are both incredibly excited. It’s something that we’ve spoken about for a few years now and it’s taken a while to get here, but now that it’s happening we can’t wait, although I must admit it’s also a little nerve-wracking.”