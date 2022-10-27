‘Outlander’ actor says the show betrayed his trust with nude scene: “The c*ck shot was unnecessary”

Look, we’re huge fans of cable and streaming television’s more recent embrace of the male form—equal opportunity nudity!

But, no matter who’s stripping down on screen, things absolutely have to stay consensual. And, according to Outlander actor Sam Heughan’s memoir, that wasn’t always the case for him, unfortunately.

In his new book, Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Heughan opens up about filming the Starz historical fantasy drama, of which he’s been a co-lead since its debut in 2014. While the show—based on a popular novel series by Diana Gabaldon—has no doubt introduced the Scottish actor to a wider international audience, he doesn’t have entirely fond memories from set.

In particular, Heughan reflects on a controversial scene toward the end of the first season, in which his Highland warrior character, Jamie Fraser, is held captive and sexually assaulted by antagonist Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzes). In the memoir, he notes how filming the scene pushed him beyond what he was comfortable with:

“This wasn’t a moment where I felt that being naked would add to the horror of what Jamie undergoes in that castle dungeon as a form of punishment, subjugation, and humiliation,” Heughan writes. “I pushed back, reasoning that nudity sexualized a horrific experience for my character, and it sparked quite a debate.”

The star shares that, eventually, he and the creative team came to an agreement wherein his character would only be shown nude in the aftermath of the assault. As a result, the postproduction team left the footage of the scene’s more explicit shots “on the cutting room floor.”

To be clear, it wasn’t the nakedness that Heughan took issue with, per se—his contract for the series stipulated the nude scenes were a requirement. But he also knew that the drama would take his character to a “dark, bleak and challenging place,” and he ultimately felt that his nudity, in that moment, undercut the intensity of what Jamie was going through.

Had it been filmed now, “it would have been handled differently,” Heughan adds “Times have changed. The c*ck shot was unnecessary and did betray my trust in the creative team a bit. We don’t need to see the horror to imagine what the characters go through. Imagination is way more powerful.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has spoken about his lack of support in Outlander‘s earlier seasons. He previously told Insider how uncomfortable the scene made him, and that he’s grateful the show has since evolved beyond the need to be so gratuitous.

On the podcast Happy Sad Confused, he also shared that he’s the one to instate an intimacy coordinator on set: “It’s important that everyone is protected, but also we find a way to explore these scenes and actually maybe get something more out of them.”

Outlander‘s most recent season—its sixth—premiered earlier this year. Heughan will return for the seventh season, which began production back in the spring, and is expected to air in 2023.