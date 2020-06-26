Outraged “Karen’s” attack against a Starbucks barista backfires in spectacular fashion

A San Diego woman who deemed it necessary to publicly call out a Starbucks barista after he informed her, per legal guidelines, she must wear a mask to receive service has seen her actions backfire in a big way. And this Karen is pissed.

Self-described anti-vaxxer Amber Lynn Gilles says she was “discriminated against” by barista Lenin for refusing to cover her face inside the business, and took her eye-rolling indignation to Facebook:

“Meet lenen [sic] from Starbucks who refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption,” she wrote, sharing a photo of the appropriately masked employee:

But instead of validation, Gilles watched as a GoFundMe campaign was launched in support of Lenin doing the right thing. It has raised over $38K as of this post.

Now — and this part really is rich — Gilles says she wants some of that money. She’s also reportedly threatening to sue the GoFundMe creator for defamation and slander, but she really should have spoken to a lawyer about what defamation and slander are before making that threat.

While she won’t certainly won’t be receiving a penny or her day in court, here’s what she did get in return: a barrage of comments from folks baffled by her choices.

Here’s a sampling:

— Listen, Karen, if you can’t be bothered to wear a f**king mask for 10 minutes out of consideration for *other people* AND because it’s store policy, then you’re not only rude, you’re incredibly selfish. News flash: everything isn’t about you — You’re in the store for 10 minutes max to wait for coffee, not taking a trip to Mars for 6 months. — Are you really crying cause you had to wear a mask for 10 minutes to get coffee then leave? Is it really that hard? Just wear the mask, get your coffee then take it off when you leave Karen, Jesus Christ. — You are a privileged mess. It’s almost satire how incredibly aloof you seem.

For his part, Lenin posted a message of gratitude (complete with a mask) for everyone who defended and tipped him:

San Diego, like so many cities across the country, has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days. The face coverings requirement in San Diego County has been in effect since early May.