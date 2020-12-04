Pansexual, Kazakhstani bodybuilder weds sex doll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OddJack / Юрий Толочко (@yurii_tolochko)



A bodybuilder and LGBTQ advocate in Kazakhstan has made headlines by supposedly marrying a silicone sex doll.

Yuri Tolochko says he was “dating” the doll, named Margo, for eight months before he proposed in December 2019. He planned to hold a wedding ceremony in March but says they postponed the planned ceremony because of COVID.

He told the Daily Star the ceremony was postponed again after he was assaulted and suffered a broken nose while attending a protest for trans rights in the Kazakh city of Almaty on October 31. On that occasion, Tolochko dressed as a woman.

“A few months ago I started using a female image for performances. I named this character Amanda. Through this image, I convey certain ideas in our society. So I was beaten.” He shared photos of his injuries online.

Tolochko is pansexual, saying he can fall in love with, “a character, an image, a soul, just a person.”

“I like the process of sex itself. And gender, sexual orientation are not particularly important here.”

Following the wedding being delayed twice, last week Tolochko shared photos of the event on Instagram with his 75,000 followers. In his bio, he describes himself as an “Athlete. Art worker. Blogger. Sexy maniac.” The caption accompanying the wedding photos said, “It’s happened. To be continued.”

A separate, Instagram account, @margo_party, also shares images of Yuri and Margo’s life together and has amassed 109,000 Followers.

Tolochko also shared a video with The Sun that shows him dancing with his silicone bride in front of wedding guests.

Tolochko has posted many images and stories of his life with Margo over the last 18 months, claiming he first met the doll in a nightclub where he saved her from some unwanted attention from others. He has also previously said that he took Margo to see plastic surgeons when she expressed dissatisfaction with her looks.

Kazakhstan, in central Asia, is formerly part of the Soviet Republic. The country is best known in recent years for being the home country of Sacha Baron Cohen’s fictional reporter, Borat. Although the first Borat movie was banned in the country upon its release in 2006, the country’s tourism authority has since adopted Borat’s catchphrase of “Very nice!” to promote the country.

That said, it still has a way to go to be “very nice” towards its LGBTQ citizens. Same-sex sexual activity is legal, but same-sex relationships have no legal recognition, gay people are not allowed to adopt, and there are no anti-discrimination protections in place to protect LGBTQ people.

Whether Yuri and Margo’s romance is an art stunt to raise awareness of alternative relationships, an attempt to amass more social media followers, or a true – albeit unconventional – romance, remains unknown.