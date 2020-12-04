Pansexual, Kazakhstani bodybuilder weds sex doll

View this post on Instagram
A bodybuilder and LGBTQ advocate in Kazakhstan has made headlines by supposedly marrying a silicone sex doll.
Yuri Tolochko says he was “dating” the doll, named Margo, for eight months before he proposed in December 2019. He planned to hold a wedding ceremony in March but says they postponed the planned ceremony because of COVID.
View this post on Instagram
He told the Daily Star the ceremony was postponed again after he was assaulted and suffered a broken nose while attending a protest for trans rights in the Kazakh city of Almaty on October 31. On that occasion, Tolochko dressed as a woman.
“A few months ago I started using a female image for performances. I named this character Amanda. Through this image, I convey certain ideas in our society. So I was beaten.” He shared photos of his injuries online.
View this post on Instagram
Tolochko is pansexual, saying he can fall in love with, “a character, an image, a soul, just a person.”
“I like the process of sex itself. And gender, sexual orientation are not particularly important here.”
Related: Sex doll sales spike amid social distancing
Following the wedding being delayed twice, last week Tolochko shared photos of the event on Instagram with his 75,000 followers. In his bio, he describes himself as an “Athlete. Art worker. Blogger. Sexy maniac.” The caption accompanying the wedding photos said, “It’s happened. To be continued.”
A separate, Instagram account, @margo_party, also shares images of Yuri and Margo’s life together and has amassed 109,000 Followers.
View this post on Instagram
Tolochko also shared a video with The Sun that shows him dancing with his silicone bride in front of wedding guests.
Tolochko has posted many images and stories of his life with Margo over the last 18 months, claiming he first met the doll in a nightclub where he saved her from some unwanted attention from others. He has also previously said that he took Margo to see plastic surgeons when she expressed dissatisfaction with her looks.
View this post on Instagram
Kazakhstan, in central Asia, is formerly part of the Soviet Republic. The country is best known in recent years for being the home country of Sacha Baron Cohen’s fictional reporter, Borat. Although the first Borat movie was banned in the country upon its release in 2006, the country’s tourism authority has since adopted Borat’s catchphrase of “Very nice!” to promote the country.
That said, it still has a way to go to be “very nice” towards its LGBTQ citizens. Same-sex sexual activity is legal, but same-sex relationships have no legal recognition, gay people are not allowed to adopt, and there are no anti-discrimination protections in place to protect LGBTQ people.
Related: More and more straight guys are using these gay sex robots to satisfy their homosexual curiosities
Whether Yuri and Margo’s romance is an art stunt to raise awareness of alternative relationships, an attempt to amass more social media followers, or a true – albeit unconventional – romance, remains unknown.
View this post on Instagram
19 Comments
Peacemaker
It’s a shame all that is wasted on plastic.
trsxyz
Best wishes to the happy couple! And I just got engaged to my silicone masturbation sleeve.
Donston
At least this dispels the idea that this kind of stuff is only for “ugly” people who no one wants.
There are definitely many people who are more driven by and more turned on by extremism, new sensations and attention than they are by anything else. Being really into sex dolls seems to often be a sign that you’re less into that type of person than the fantasy and idea of that person or the fantasy and idea of people in general. However, being overly consumed with paraphiliacs, ego, attention and the idea of a person rather than the actual person often means it’s difficult to maintain a real connection with a person. So, this might be for the best.
I do suspect it’ll be a “messy break-up” that he’ll be quick to tell the public about.
Prowelsh56
I agree. ” It’s probably for the best.”
iltman
If it’s a way to highlight the issues facing LGBTQ people in the country, well done. If he’s for real my first thoughts are that at least his partner is machine washable and until they make a life life Tyler Posey doll it’s not for me
Max
I hear she makes quite a racket during the spin cycle. let’s hope he doesn’t put her into the tumble dryer.
jayceecook
The most tragic thing about this story is that his name is not Lars.
Donston
That wouldn’t be the best sign for him since that movie mostly focused on mental health, and Lars eventually ended up with an actual person.
Cam
Good movie pull
ARTmark
Does that make him Heterodollsexual?
inbama
Whatever, we’ll have to add another letter to our Alphabet Soup, and anyone who objects
must be accused of siliconephobia.
Joshua333
Someone clearly wasn’t made to watch Lars and the Real Girl during high school English.
Jack Meoff
Why are the pretty ones always crazy
Heywood Jablowme
Is she related to Melania Trump? I notice a resemblance.
skeldare
Of course it’s a female sex doll
Roger Doremus
The article reminded me of a People magazine parody done in the early 80s by National Lampoon concerning an inflatable dateable named Polly Urethane…..Poor Polly was so depressed about being treated as a sexual plaything that she became addicted to helium. She knew she had to kick the habit when she kept waking up on the ceiling. She entered rehab but the acupuncture treatments almost killed her…
Cam
He’s a cis male dating a cis female doll. So is this really an LGBTQS (The S is for Silicone) issue? This should be on all of those hetero blogs out there.
Also, part of the wedding is for the people to show acceptance, how is the doll going to say “I Do”?
Too damn many questions
HMFan
Hopefully he doesn’t have to worry about contracting an STD from a cheating spouse. And… his nipples make me all… tingly…
sexdolltech-
His dolls are wonderful, what a nice companion!
I think my doll is also very nice and extra realistic, she can always be with me.
Thanks to SexDollTech!
Comments are closed.