Pansexual singer Brendon Urie blasts Trump campaign for playing his music during MAGA rally

Brendon Urie, leader singer for Panic! At The Disco, did not mince words when he tweeted his outrage at the Trump campaign for using one his band’s song during its MAGA rally in Phoenix this week.

“Dear Trump campaign,” Urie, who came out as pansexual in 2018, wrote on Twitter. “F*ck you. You’re not invited. Stop playing my song. No thanks, Brendon Urie, Panic! At The Disco & company.”

He followed that up with another tweet saying that Tump “represents nothing we stand for.”

“The highest hope we have is voting this monster out in November,” he added. “Please do your part.”

The band’s song “High Hopes” was played as Donald Trump Jr. made his entrance on stage at the event in Phoenix, which drew over 3,000 people, all packed shoulder-to-shoulder into the same room, with hardly anyone wearing masks.

