His parents kicked him out for being gay at 15. Now they’re pissed they can’t come to the wedding?!

When a family rejects their queer children, it not only harms those kids but also relationships throughout the family tree for years to come.
Consider the case of a 28-year-old who is still facing familial troubles after his parents kicked him out of their house at age 15. His extended relatives expressed hurt over not being invited to his gay wedding. But he says, because they weren’t supportive of him in his teen years, he didn’t invite them and shouldn’t feel guilt over it.
His parents kicked him out for having a boyfriend, and though he briefly stayed at his boyfriend’s family’s house afterward, the disowned teenager’s aunt and uncle refused to let the teen stay at their house because they didn’t want to “pick sides” in the family “fight.” The aunt also worried that the teen’s mother would feel hurt if she “replaced” her as a mom.
Their rejection devastated him. He’d always felt close to his aunt and uncle’s family. Both had always been vocally supportive of gay rights for as long as he could remember. As a result of their refusal, he ended up homeless and sleeping on park benches. His aunt and uncle also told his female cousin to stop speaking to him in public, he said.
With some self-effort and the help of social workers, the young man was able to get back on his feet and make a life for himself. Last year, his cousin reached out via social media to apologize and reconnect.
“She persuaded me to attend a couple of family events where she insisted I would be welcome and that others would want to apologize and ‘make things right’ with me,” the disowned family member wrote. “I went, and found that what this meant was that my parents and I ignored one another while [my aunt and uncle] enthusiastically chatted to me and acted as though we’d just randomly lost contact and nothing weird had happened.”
He stopped attending these events and instead just continued occasional friendly text exchanges on social media with his cousin, aunt, and uncle. However, when they saw pics of his wedding to his boyfriend on social media, they began bombarding him with calls, texts, and messages expressing hurt and anger over not being invited.
“How could you pretend to have reconnected with us but disown us as your family like this?,” they questioned. “Who are these strangers you refer to as your ‘parents’?” they asked of his in-laws who he referred to on social media as “family” (not as his “parents”). “Your real parents are so humiliated!” another message read.
The now-28-year-old man asked if he was in the wrong for not inviting his extended family members to the wedding and whether he should respond to their upset messages.
Advice columnist R. Eric Thomas said that their “over-the-top” upset was likely caused by the realization of the long-term harm that their “own abhorrent behavior” had caused. The extended family had obviously not done much to express empathy, remorse, or try and make any amends, Thomas added.
Thomas said that the man should cut off all contact with his relatives, lest they continue to cast him as the “bad guy” over the guilt they feel. If he couldn’t cut off all contact, Thomas suggested that he tell his extended family that his not inviting them to the wedding wasn’t intended to hurt him, and that he’ll need to stop communicating with them, if they’re unable to stop messaging him and just be happy for him.
While rejected relatives aren’t required to maintain relationships with toxic, unsupportive family members, the situation is still tragic. His parent’s bad blood has now affected his extended family, and it will not only impact him, but also any offspring or supportive in-laws who’ll never enjoy the fruits of a large family now that his parents have poisoned an entire side of the family tree.
Jaws1939
The parents and family disowned him. At a time he needed them the most. Well like the saying goes “There are 2 families ” “The one you are born into and the one you make”.
I was not kicked out of my house but when I do get married, I will remember what family members had my back.
bachy
I recognize this twisted family drama. It’s the CHILD’S FAULT for being “different.” It’s the ADOLESCENT’S FAULT for being gay. It’s the YOUNG ADULT’S FAULT for moving away and creating a social circle, a “family” and a life of their own.
The parents and other members of the original family only see themselves as “doing their best” – while their child was emotionally abandoned, invalidated, rejected and left to figure things out for themselves at a very young age. And then the family wonders why they receive no affection from their child in adulthood.
What’s the solution to this horrible, depleting equation?
jt1990
You have to wonder if there’s more to the story tho. I know two gays who were kicked out of their parents home, but it had nothing to do with their sexuality (it was actually drug use and violence towards family members). And both were over 18 at the time. But I will say kicking a 15 year old out on the street is problematic (and illegal). If this story is true, then I hope these parents catch hell from the cops and CPS.
Although my parents disapprove of the Hispanic woman I’m dating, I haven’t been ‘disowned’ in such a way. (Interracial dating and homosexuality are equally bad in my family.) The worst I have been treated so far is being refused dessert last Thanksgiving. Mother believes my gaining weight keeps me from attracting white women.
white-queer-african
@jt1990, u dating an hispanic woman? Please cupcake! You always posting comments on a queer website? Does she know about this? AND you always referencing your weight problem? Me thinks you have some serious issues you need to deal with.
Gadfeal
Unfortunate young man. If he had known the negative reaction of his home entourage, he may have decided to remain “closeted” until he left home and moved to a place where he could live freely.
Nonetheless, while I wouldn’t give the parents the time of day unless they had undergone education and transformed their perspective, the aunt/uncle, who had to remain in the close-mined community, seemed sympathetic to the teenager but unwilling to jeopardize their own estrangement for a nephew.
When he is more at peace, he may contact his aunt/uncle and decide that their unwillingness to host him was not as black and white as an immature teenage mind may consider, and they may be his best route to “educating” his family. Certainly, I suspect that his cousins would be more educated than their parents.
As one gets older, as lovers come and go, life can get very lonely for the 30% or more of mature gay men who live alone. Family is “forever” and not of one’s choosing – much like neighbors. Not all are antipathetic or sympathetic 100% – just as the spectrum of sexuality. We can only hope to move their attitude along the spectrum to one of understanding, acceptance, and, hopefully, affection.
barryaksarben
Screw them. I woul prefer being alone for the rest of my life than to have one person and I didn’t know I could actually trust if the chips were down. Family I’ve chosen has been with me now some over 40 years and we are there to love as a poor each other I know for a fact I have at least five friends who would give me everything they possibly could my way of helping me no questions asked. I have one of six siblings who I could say that about and neither parent although my mom and I have a pretty good relationship. You’re gay friends are your family. I have two brothers who are quite okay with being gay but if the chips really came down to it I’m not sure what would happen, thankfully the chips have never fallen that direction and I love my brothers but my gay family absolute trust.
ohiogreg
He did right by not inviting them. It’s supposed to be a fun filled days for both of the grooms. Not a tense toxic day.
Plus there are no rules saying who to invite to a wedding.
If I were him, I would cut myself off from all of his family.
Donald Dork
I would have invited the cousin. At least she apologized.
GayEGO
I hid my gay self when I was 15 in Idaho. I went into the Navy and as a musician who played the flute, I came out when I was 20 and found a mate. I called him my roommate for years, and then partner. We got married in 2004 in Massachusetts. I told my family in 1991 when I was 50, they were fine with it.
Iona Lexiss
Don’t we just love it when parents and family (presumably adults) create a family with no concern for the welfare or well-being of the child they brought into the world? I can’t think of a responsibility more absolute than that of a parent to love and nurture a child and these asshats make it all about themselves.
Diplomat
Him asking his family to his wedding would have been alright had the entire family resolved their issues prior and were all in a happy supportive emotional state. However such was not the case and his wedding day being his most important day of his life, is not the day to do it. He made the right decision.
basils_Herald
Neither my husband nor I were kicked out of our homes coming up, but we only had a tiny ceremony at city hall for a few reasons. First, it was our day and that’s honestly what we wanted (and the discussion should honestly stop there. Nobody is obliged to throw a big wedding). Second, we thought we were moving to England and we needed to get married within a year of moving for my visa (didn’t move after all because Brexit lol). Third, there was a lot of tacit homophobia on both sides of our family tree and little appetite to talk about it outside of the two of us. We took the bus to city hall, got married in front of some close friends, went out for a fancy lunch and did some shopping at the hardware store. It was magically mundane and five years later still seems like the best decision of our lives.
bachy
Single here, but I like your marrying style!
myohotim
It is incumbent upon every one of us to create healthy boundries that protect and reinforce the dignity of our precious lives . It’s one of the Bill of Rights of the ACOA-(Adult Child of Alcoholics). You never have to stay in the company of abusive situations or abusive people. Parents or no. If the story told is accurate, these family members are being passive aggressive and manipulative. Yes it’s painful to not have the family you deserve, but there’s no way in hell I’d have anything to do with “parents” and “relatives” that left me out in the cold when I were a minor child. I’d tell them to go to hell.
Send the parents of the poor soul the name of a good trauma therapist and have them contact him when they’re ready to beg for forgiveness. Until then, sayonara
white-queer-african
I am privileged to have always had the support of my immediate family. The rest I couldn’t have cared less about. When I introduced my husband to be to my mother all she was interested in was if he would be good to me because she would make sure I was good to him. He is black and I am white. Go figure. South Africa!
twomen4u
The man received the correct advice and responded to his family accordingly. This much like the old expression if you cannot give me flowers when I am living, don’t you dare bring them to my funeral. My late wife (yes, I was married once but am on my second husband) and I adopted a little girl. MY mother would send Christmas presents but they would only be for her older brother. I told my mother if you cannot send for both, do not send anything and that was the path she chose. She lost seeing a beautiful girl grow into an amazing woman.
I support his action completely. He has a husband and his family so enjoy them. My first husband’s mother was still alive when we were together. She told me to my face I do not agree with your lifestyle but as long as my son is happy, then I am happy and I do not even have to ask him if he is happy as it shows. Case closed.
SFHarry
It is unrealistic to think the aunt and uncle could get away without taking a side. Sometimes you have no choice. In this case they chose between avoiding the mother’s wrath or the child’s homelessness. They chose avoiding the mother’s wrath. It may have been a difficult choice for them but they clearly made a choice.
Raphael
“Your real parents are so humiliated!”. If I were in his place, this would have given me immense joy.
Toofie
No, he doesn’t owe them anything. It was their special day and he certainly doesn’t need people there who aren’t fully supportive.