The Pastel Aesthetic: A guide to Pastel outfits

Pastel isn’t just for “girly girls” in today’s fashion world. You’ll find this saccharine palette present nearly everywhere – in beauty brands, spring and summer collections, and even household items.

Whether incorporated as a creative pop of color or as a monochrome ensemble, the pastel trend is here to stay. If you want to incorporate these soft gradients into your unique look, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about the powdery aesthetic.

The History Of Aesthetic Pastel

Unlike other fads, which tend only to be seasonal or short-lived, pastels have established themselves as a timeless classic that you can wear year-round. However, they are much more prevalent in some years or periods than others.

Let’s look at pastel’s origins to understand better why and how its popularity fluctuates.

Early Origins

Pastels have been around since the 18th century, during the rise of Rococo. In the late baroque period, designers incorporated curves, asymmetry, and pastel tones to create drama in theatrical and ornamental applications.

The first to incorporate pastels was artist Jean Antoine Watteau, also known as the Father of Rococo. His work heavily featured courtship parties based on everyday scenes. His work depicted sophisticated gatherings in pastel blues, yellows, pinks, and greens.

Pastels In The Art World

18th-century pastels weren’t just prominent in France – they were also present in Italian portraits, illustrating a rising fashion staple. From then until the early 1900s, pastels transcended their role from a must-have in clothing stores to a fixture of modern homes.

Following World War I, pastels became popular because of their ability to communicate serenity, calmness, and ease. Pastels experienced a resurgence in the mid-century when Canadian-American artist Agnes Martin popularized pencil-drawn grids over bleached, pastel backgrounds. Martin’s later work featured “rosy pinks, peach, salmon, and the palest yellows.”

Perhaps pastel’s most recent peak moment in the art industry was in 2016 when Pantone selected rose Quartz and serenity as its colors of the year.

A Rising Fashion Trend

Pastel color palettes first rose to fame in the 1930s and 40s, following the dominance of bright hues often used for war purposes. Because the anti-war sentiment was strong, civilians later turned to earthy green and brown tones. By the 1950s, pastels represented a more romantic feel, introducing soft blues and pinks to popular culture.

During the economic recession in the 1970s, neutral and earthy tones made a comeback. They were quickly overthrown in the 1980s when ultra-luxe colors became all the rage. At the time, bright colors were a popular method of demonstrating affluence, with pastels making their seasonal resurgence towards the end of the decade.

Leading into the 1990s, pastels made their first appearance in men’s fashion. Television characters like Sonny Crockett from Miami Vice dressed in pastels, often sporting powder-colored suits and shirts.

The pastel trend quickly died down, with the color palette eventually being limited to baby clothes. However, another resurgence occurred in 2008 during the most significant economic recessions in history.

Pastels In Everyday Items

Because of the global economic shutdown in 2008, many homeowners purchased big-ticket items in neutral colors to ensure they would stay on trend for more extended periods. Executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, Leatrice Eisman, noted that the “softness, ease, and lightness” of pastels liven up social depressions during times of discord.

Outside of fashion, pastels penetrated hundreds of industries and applications. They became popular interior design choices in seemingly mundane household items like kitchen mixers, couches, and even lighting fixtures.

Today, you’ll often see pastels in digital design – primarily incorporated by brands that want to evoke a sense of femininity, calmness, and balance.

The Future Of Pastel

Because trends have shown that pastels tend to return during times of recession, there’s no reason we shouldn’t expect pastels to make sweeping comebacks every so often.

Nowadays, pastels are a comfortable staple because of their happy, light, and uplifting feel. Something about the calming nature of pastel has a significant impact on the wearer’s mood. Because they reflect familiar palettes from childhood staples like Care Bears and My Little Pony, many turn to the nostalgic and comforting trend during moments of uncertainty.

Pastel Pink Aesthetic Types

Pastels are no longer just for young girls, boys, or babies. These wardrobe staples are so versatile that your styling options are virtually endless. If your dark or monochrome collection could use a subtle pop of color, here are a few tips for pulling off pastel aesthetics.

Pastel Goth Aesthetic Outfits

These edgy pastel aesthetic outfits combine pastel colors and occult elements. Pastel goth borrows heavily from the post-punk 70s scene, with musical acts like Siouxsie and the Banshees and Joy Division adopting more playful gothic themes.

In a typical pastel goth aesthetic, you might see the following:

Symbols like crosses, bones, black cats, and ghosts

Corsets

Platform boots with pastel-colored laces, ballet flats, or chunky shoes

Leather jackets in pastel colors or delicate cardigans

Pastel stockings with light prints

Studs

Pastel wigs or dye

Black-based makeup with a swirl of pastel colors

Pastel E-girl Outfits

Pastel e-girls usually incorporate emo, grunge, and bizarre fashion elements with a hint of pastel. A typical pastel e-girl color palette will have a black and white base with pastel pinks and yellows. Expect to see a lot of florals and hearts, too.

Most pastel e-girls prefer heavy eye makeup with pops of pastel. Accessorize and accentuate with pastels when wearing a black-based makeup look or base outfit.

A pastel e-girl get-up might include nostalgic pieces like candy necklaces and butterfly clips. Chokers and belts are also popular choices, often paired with an adorable plaid skirt.

As for shoes, chunky pastel platforms are a crowd favorite. However, some prefer pop-punk-era footwear like Vans or other sneakers.

Sweet Lolita Fashion

Lolita is one of the more prominent fashion styles in Japan. While primarily inspired by Victorian and Rococo-style lace pieces, sweet lolita takes the “kawaii” aesthetic further with a dash of “innocence.”

Sweet lolita is inspired by children’s clothing and fairytale themes. Standard sweet lolita accessories might include large bows, purses, stuffed animals, and ribbons.

Pastel Clothes For Men

Long gone are the days that pastel fashion was exclusively feminine. Nowadays, pastel is just as much a staple in men’s fashion – you’ll see it in everyday shirts, bottoms, and even suits. Don’t be surprised if you see pastels in the workplace. Pastel dress shirts are already proving to be an obvious hit.

If you’re new to pastels, combine a pastel shirt or pants with a solid neutral shade like black, navy, or skin tone. Incorporating earthy tones accentuates softer hues without being too loud. When layering pastels, consider wearing monochrome to prevent clashing.

Pastels are also a fan favorite in retro sneaker classics and tennis shoes. Avoid pastels in bulky shoes, which tend to look less refined.

Final Thoughts

Pastel hues blend seamlessly with nearly any shade, which explains why this aesthetic is so popular across different generations. The pastel aesthetic takes a “less is more” approach that suits every budget and can easily be incorporated, regardless of ever-changing trends.

If you want to stay ahead of the latest trends in LGBT fashion, check out Queerty – we're always up-to-date with the hottest of the hot!

