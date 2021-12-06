Pastor relieved of duties by church after donning drag on HBO’s We’re Here

A pastor has allegedly been “relieved of pastoral duties” by the church he worked for after he donned drag on the HBO series, We’re Here.

Pastor Craig Duke is a proud LGBTQ ally. The married father preaches about inclusivity and love for all. In 2018, he took over as lead pastor at Newburgh United Methodist Church in Evansville, Indiana.

Last month, he appeared on We’re Here, after being suggested by the local Evansville Pride organization.

The show features drag performers Eureka O’Hara, Shangela, and Bob the Drag Queen. The trio travels across small town America, transforming locals into drag queens and highlighting local stories of perseverance and inspiration. You can watch a clip of his segment from the 4.55 mark below.

At the time, Duke told Religion News Service, “It was an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience.

“I was surrounded and immersed in a culture that I’ve never been immersed in, and one of the things in ministry, if you want to involve people different than yourself in your ministry, you have to go to where people different than you are. The invitation to be part of the show allowed me that.”

Duke said he participated because he wanted to learn greater empathy for the LGBTQ community and also show support for his daughter, who came out as pansexual two years ago.

However, it now seems his involvement in We’re Here did not go down well with his church. Last week, a GoFundMe was set up to raise money for Duke and his wife after he was apparently let go from the church.

“Pastor Craig considers himself to be a man of faith, a father, a husband, a social justice advocate, and ally for the LGBTQIA+ community,” says the fundraiser, set up by Chris and Erin Sexton. “Craig has a hope and has fought for a fully inclusive church that is welcoming to people of all races, all genders, and all sexual orientations. He longs for a day that all people are able to marry and serve as ordained clergy in the United Methodist Church.”

It says that Craig’s participation in We’re Here, “Unfortunately … caused much turmoil in the church that he was serving at the time and ultimately lead to him being ‘relieved of pastoral duties’ at that church. Craig will continue with a significantly reduced salary until no later than February 28. Obviously, this poses a major challenge to Craig and his family as they determine their next steps.”

At the time of writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $18,000 of a $30,000 target.

The Newburgh United Methodist Church’s website makes no mention of Craig being dropped. However, the weekly sermon section on its newsletter, previously written by ‘Pastor Craig’, is now being penned by ‘Pastor Mark’. Queerty has approached the church, and Rev. Craig Duke, for comment.

We’re Here’s Eureka O’Hara was among those to highlight the GoFundMe page.