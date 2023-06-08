Pat Robertson, who dedicated his life to promoting anti-LGBTQ+ hate, dies during Pride month

Ding, dong, Pat Robertson, the extreme right-wing religious broadcaster, noted homophobe and hate-monger, and founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network, is dead.

Robertson’s death was confirmed in an email blast sent out by his broadcasting network earlier today, day eight of Pride month. He was 93 years old. No cause of death was given.

Shortly after the news broke, “Rest in Hell” and “RIP BOZO” began trending on Twitter. But before we get to those tweets, we’d like to draw attention to a portion of Robertson’s New York Times obituary:

Oof. Try to live your life in way that this is not how your obituary reads after you die.

In addition to what was mentioned in that NYT obit, Robertson called transgender people “frauds”, compared LGBTQ+ people to murderers, rapists, thieves, and Nazis, said gay men were deliberately spreading HIV, and, after the Pulse massacre in Orlando said, “The best thing to do is to sit on the sidelines and let [LGBTQ rights advocates and Muslims] kill themselves.” And that was just in recent years. We could go on (and on), but we think you probably get the point.

Now, onto the tweets…

Pat Robertson is dead. "Rest in Hell" and "RIP Bozo" trend as his awful sentiments on AIDS, gays, etc., helped condemn many to death, delayed action on researching anti-HIV drugs, etc. He, Jerry Falwell, Ronald Reagan, Jim Baker, etc., were cruel people. pic.twitter.com/Jj1QeUXx5v — Andy Fox – for a better Earth! ?????#Resist ? (@factandrumor) June 8, 2023

I was wondering why 'RIP BOZO' and 'Rest in Hell' were trending… and now I know.



Happy Thursday everyone! https://t.co/uAjNDoR9kM — Alex G (@Alex_Gelsomino) June 8, 2023

pat robertson in 2013 saying gay men wear a spiky ring that cuts your finger when you shake their hands so they can purposely give you HIV https://t.co/M4Kr2smZCr pic.twitter.com/A9SDkZkvnK — matt (@mattxiv) June 8, 2023

Pat Robertson spent the majority of his life demonizing the LGBTQ+ community. He laughed when gay men died. Much of today's spite is direct fallout from his decades-old rhetoric. He prayed that the Queer community would die.



And now he's dead.



Happy Pride. Hate will never win. pic.twitter.com/ruuEKhyBnH — Ted Geoghegan / @TedGeoghegan.bsky.social (@tedgeoghegan) June 8, 2023

“Rest in hell, bozo” is trending again online, and I’d be lying if I said I found it distasteful. This guy earned it. pic.twitter.com/Vr20a9RyC5 — Ricky J. Marc, J.D., M.S. (@RickyJMarc) June 8, 2023

Pat Robertson in hell, watching loving gay couples not cause hurricanes for the rest of eternity pic.twitter.com/BWGYQfQcPP — @robertmaguire.bsky.social (@RobertMaguire_) June 8, 2023

Pat Robertson has died. He said gay people caused hurricanes and wore special rings which spread AIDS, and that gay marriage was worse than murder. He's survived by this poster on the wall of Mike Pence's bedroom pic.twitter.com/Shf5NThGZk — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) June 8, 2023

Some very happy news to start your day. Pat Robertson has died. This guy was a virulent racist and homophobe. He literally cheered on aids for killing gay people. Rest in hell ! pic.twitter.com/JSqLtW7YKK — Doug Maesk (@DougMaesk) June 8, 2023

Pat Robertson: I want to live!!



Gays during Pride month: pic.twitter.com/PF2oFLTSPl — Josh Mc (@JoshMcVa) June 8, 2023